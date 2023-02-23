springbig Introduces Two Marketing Features and Debuts New Brand Identity

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today debuted its new logo and added two marketing features to its suite of marketing solutions.



springbig began as a scrappy start-up with a passion for helping small businesses build meaningful relationships with their customers. Years later, the Company has evolved into an innovative marketing and loyalty technology enterprise. The Company’s new logo highlights springbig’s growth and reaffirms its commitment to helping businesses cultivate rewarding connections with their customers; while the Company's new brand identity, the springbig Bolt, exemplifies the brand’s evolution as a leader in SaaS-based marketing solutions built to energize a business's audience and hypercharge their engagement with high-value customers.

springbig has also added two marketing features to its renowned suite of solutions: Build Your Own Audience and Compare Campaigns. Build Your Own Audience was created at the intersection of customer segmentation and data-driven marketing, and expands the Company’s platform to meet the diverse needs of dispensary owners across North America. The chief cannabis customer data platform enables merchants to gather key details about, and create important KPIs for, a specific audience. Merchants can use this information to create relevant and targeted marketing campaigns and send offers to finely-tuned customer segments. The implementation of this one-of-a-kind marketing solution will boost the marketing tactics of forward-thinking dispensaries and provide personalized campaigns that upgrade the consumer experience for each customer.

Compare Campaigns allows merchants to compare up to four of their previous campaigns side-by-side, allowing for a/b testing and further analysis. By using this feature, merchants will have the information needed to easily create and develop highly targeted and effective campaigns.

“Our latest features elevate the marketing efforts of dispensary owners and eliminate the need for additional customer data platforms,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “These additions to the springbig platform will help our clients create tailor-made marketing campaigns and offers that make customers feel seen and appreciated.”

The Build Your Own Audience and Compare Campaigns features are two of the many tools that springbig has introduced. Previously, the Company added Member Offers, Campaign Caddie and Email Marketing Engines to its suite of business solutions. Each tool creates more sophisticated and tailored marketing campaigns for springbig customers. The Company’s continued effort to elevate marketing campaigns secured springbig a place on Deloitte's list of the 500 fastest-growing companies of 2022. springbig was recognized for its ability to help cannabis companies work smarter and more efficiently, paving the way to continued economic growth.

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com /.

