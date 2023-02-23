International Land Alliance Reports Record January Revenue

Topline Revenues exceed $1.3M for Best January in Company History



SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today reported sales for January 2023 of $1,340,000, compared to a total $9,000 reported for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Roberto Valdez, Chairman and CEO of ILAL, noted that the Company is already reaping the benefits of the new officers brought in January. Valdez tabbed Michael Cresci to be the Vice President of Sales and Robert Rios as Vice President of Marketing.

“What investors are seeing is the precise execution of our business plan resulting in a record revenue month for January and Michael and Robert are already making significant contributions,” Valdez said. “We will continue to expand our marketing and sales efforts in this quarter to efficiently move our current inventory.”

Not only did gross revenue numbers for January exceed what was recorded for Q1 of 2022, but for the entire 2022 fiscal year as well.

“While we are extremely pleased with the January results, no one at the Company is sitting around patting each other the back,” Valdez added. “We have set a tremendously high bar for success and I believe we have the right team in place to exceed those goals.”

Sales Highlights:

13 homesite sales at Rancho Costa Verde for a total of $435,000;

3 new home start at Rancho Costa Verde for a total of $600,000; and

1 villa at Plaza Bajamar for $305,000



Total Remaining Inventory:

Rancho Costa Verde

200 homesites for estimated gross sales of $6M; and construction services for 900 homes for estimated gross sales of $180M.

RCV has one additional parcel in escrow that will add 200 acres. This new phase will have gross potential lot sales of approximately $6,000,000 and in excess of $40,000,000 in construction revenue.

Oasis Park Resort

1,269 homesites for estimated gross sales of $30M; and construction services for 1,344 homes for estimated gross sales of $75M.

Plaza Bajamar

75 villas for gross estimated sales of $20M.

Valle Divino

636 homesites for gross estimated sales of $22M; and construction services for 650 homes for gross estimated sales of $70M.

For more information about the Company, please visit RedChip’s ILAL page at https://ilalinfo.com/.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

