Syncfusion Announces Winners of the 2023 Succinctly Readers Awards

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology partner of choice, today announced the winners of the 2023 Succinctly Readers Awards. The annual Readers Awards recognizes the most popular titles published in the previous year for the Succinctly series, a free educational resource for developers.



“The Succinctly series was born from the belief that developers have the skills and experience to learn new concepts and expand their knowledge quickly, without having to scour the web or dissect endless volumes,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We are proud to congratulate the authors of the 2023 Readers Awards winning books, which represent valuable additions to our industry-leading free knowledge hub.”

The 2023 Succinctly Readers Awards winners are:

The Succinctly series’ first title, jQuery Succinctly by Cody Lindley, was published in 2012. The series now includes over 200 free ebooks exploring the latest trends in software development, data visualization, and data science. At approximately 100 pages, each book allows readers to familiarize themselves with new technologies or refresh existing knowledge quickly and easily. In 2021, a curated selection of the series was included as a member benefit in the Microsoft Studio Dev Essentials program, expanding readership to Microsoft’s Dev Essentials users. All titles from the Succinctly series are available for free on Syncfusion’s website for download in PDF, epub, and Kindle formats; or through the Succinctly app, available in the Google Play Store , the Apple App Store , and the Windows Store .

For more information about the Succinctly series and to learn about each of the 2023 Readers Awards contenders, visit our blog .



Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,700 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

