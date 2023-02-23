Global Loyalty Management Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include ICF International, Kobie Marketing, LoyaltyLion and Oracle

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loyalty Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global loyalty management market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Loyalty management is an innovative data-driven tool that assists in acquiring, engaging, and retaining customers. It is integrated with the campaign management system that sends automated emails and short message services (SMSs).

Besides this, it also aids in improving the customer experience, raising brand awareness, and providing relevant offers, such as revenue, points, miles, discounts, coupons, or cash back.

As it is reliable, convenient, easy to use, and allows the operator to collect, manage, and leverage customer data, its demand is escalating around the world.



At present, there is a rise in the need for client retention and building sustainable customer relationships among various industries. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing sales of loyalty management systems across the globe. These systems enable customer service managers (CSMs) to gain real-time visibility into customer behavior and initiate campaigns and make strategies to increase the overall revenue.

As a result, they are increasingly being employed in business-to-customer (B2C) companies to predict and influence the behavior of potential customers.

Moreover, they find extensive applications in the retail, hospitality, manufacturing, transportation, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors worldwide.

Furthermore, leading players are incorporating blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) in loyalty management systems to provide deep learning experiences and allow recording and auto-analyzing of accurate information. They are also developing enhanced smartphone-oriented programs, which is creating a favorable market outlook.

Other factors, including the innovations in the tool to offer specific deals to loyal customers during festive seasons or special days and flourishing information and technology (IT) and telecom industry, are anticipated to foster the market growth.



