Judicate West Adds Judge Bryan F. Foster in Orange County, Continuing Build-Out of Neutral Roster

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Bryan F. Foster, former Superior Court judge for San Bernardino County, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Santa Ana office, he is available as a mediator and arbitrator for matters statewide.



“Judge Foster is a top-notch jurist with a stellar reputation, and there is not much he hasn’t seen over his 20 years on the bench,” said Var Fox, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of Judicate West. “His courtroom demeanor is just as terrific as his judicial experience. He not only shows respect to each party and their concerns, but also to the law. We are thrilled to add Judge Foster to our roster.”

Appointed by Governor Gray Davis in 2003, Judge Foster served on the San Bernardino County Superior Court bench for 20 years, holding multiple judicial positions and serving in the civil, criminal, and family law departments. He has overseen numerous trials and settlements involving personal injury, wrongful death, medical negligence, professional malpractice, product liability and employment issues. Most immediately prior to his appointment, Judge Foster was in private practice with the law firm Foster, Driscoll & Reynolds. In his nearly 30 years’ experience as a trial lawyer, he focused on a variety of matters, involving real estate, personal injury, construction defect, and probate and family law.

Judge Foster was named “Trial Judge of the Year” by the Western San Bernardino County Bar Association in 2021, the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) in 2015, and the Consumer Attorneys of the Inland Empire in 2013. He received the “Kaufman Campbell Award for Judicial Excellence” from the San Bernardino Bar Association and the “President’s Award” from ABOTA. Judge Foster has been a member of ABOTA since 1988, serving on the executive board from 2008-2014 and as president of the San Bernardino Chapter in 2010. He has also been a member of the Consumer Attorneys of California, the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel and the National Trial Lawyers Association. Judge Foster received both his J.D. (1974) and his B.S. (1970) from the University of San Francisco.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

