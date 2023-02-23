Navitas Semiconductor Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

60% Revenue Growth in 2022

Diversification of Technology, End Markets and Geography Positions Navitas for Scale

Displacing Legacy Silicon in Power Electronics; Enabling Electrification of New Growth Markets



TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $12.3 million, up 68% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and up 21% from the third quarter of 2022. Net revenues for full-year 2022 increased 60% over 2021 to $37.9 million.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 40.6%, compared to 44.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin for 2022 was 31.5%, down from 45% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin for 2022 was 40.8%, down from 45.4% in the prior year.

GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter was $28.6 million, compared to a loss of $35.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis the loss from operations for the quarter was $11.9 million, compared to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP loss from operations for 2022 was $121.0 million, compared to $68.5 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations for 2022 was $40.7 million compared to $24.4 million in the prior year.

GAAP loss per diluted share was $0.04 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a GAAP loss of $1.23 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss per diluted share was $0.06 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP loss of $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP net income per diluted share for 2022 was $0.51, compared to a net loss of $3.90 in the prior year. Non-GAAP loss per diluted share for 2022 was $0.28, compared to a loss of $0.63 in the prior year.

"2022 was a pivotal year for Navitas as we expanded beyond the mobile market into additional high-growth markets on a global scale,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “We completed three strategic transactions adding SiC, digital isolators and Si analog controllers to enable power management solutions across a broad range of next-generation, electrified applications. In 2023, we are well positioned for strong growth in all of our target markets including EV, solar/storage, appliance/industrial and mobile/consumer.”

2022 Customer/Product Highlights:

Electric Vehicle: Our SiC technology has been adopted by over a dozen road-side charger customers and is being integrated in over 50% of the US roadside chargers including Electrify America and EVgo SiC is in development or production for on-board chargers with major customers that include: General Motors, BYD and Mercedes AMG Opened a joint EV design center with Geely - a rising China-based EV player with almost 10% of worldwide EV sales in 2022

Solar/Storage: SiC customers include AP Systems, Power Electronics, Chint, Growatt, Sungrow, and BYD with a total of over 20 major customers in production or development

Home Appliance / Industrial: Over 45 customer projects in production or development

Data center: Now 10 customer projects with all projects targeting production later this year or early 2024

Mobile: Nearly 100 new GaN fast and ultra-fast charger designs (Samsung, OPPO, Lenovo, Dell, Anker and more), including OnePlus 10T 160 W, the 210W GaNFast charger for Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 (100% charge in a lightning-fast 9 minute), and Realme GT3 with 240W ultra-fast GaNFast charger

Major macro-economic growth drivers: Inflation Reduction Act includes clean energy investments of over $60B in home appliance energy efficiency improvements, renewables and EV infrastructure to accelerate these Navitas target markets European Union’s ‘Titanium Plus’ standard took effect January 1st 2023, to drive data centers to higher efficiencies, increasing demand for GaN power ICs Secular global trends driving the transition of the silicon power semiconductor industry to GaN and SiC for sustainability, energy savings and electrification



Business Outlook

First quarter 2023 net revenues are expected to be approximately flat on a sequential basis representing growth of approximately 85% over the first quarter of 2022. Gross margin for the first quarter is also expected to be relatively flat on a sequential basis and is expected to expand incrementally throughout the year. Operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, are expected to be approximately $18 million in the first quarter of 2023. Expenses are projected to grow throughout the year but decline on a percentage of revenue basis as the business scales. Weighted-average basic share count is expected to be approximately 156 million shares at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Earnings Webcast

Navitas will hold a public webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern to discuss fourth quarter and full year results.

Toll Free Dial-in: (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, Conference ID: 1896349

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/czs3t6kd

Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.navitassemi.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements in our public webcast include financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), which we refer to as “non-GAAP financial measures,” including (i) non-GAAP gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, (iii) non-GAAP loss from operations, and (iv) non-GAAP loss per share. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted from GAAP results to exclude certain expenses, which are outlined in the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enable comparison of financial trends and results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures offer an additional view of our operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the results of operations. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including the paragraph headed “Business Outlook,” includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “we expect” or “are expected to be,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and market share. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These statements are also based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and are not predictions of actual performance. Such forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations. Many actual events and circumstances that affect performance are beyond the control of Navitas. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the expected growth of Navitas’ and GeneSiC’s businesses will not be realized, or will not be realized within expected time periods, due to, among other things, the failure to successfully integrate GeneSiC into Navitas’ business and operational systems; the effect of the acquisition on customer and supplier relationships or the failure to retain and expand those relationships; the success or failure of other business development efforts; Navitas’ financial condition and results of operations; Navitas’ ability to accurately predict future revenues for the purpose of appropriately budgeting and adjusting Navitas’ expenses; Navitas’ ability to diversify its customer base and develop relationships in new markets; Navitas’ ability to scale its technology into new markets and applications; the effects of competition on Navitas’ business, including actions of competitors with an established presence and resources in markets we hope to penetrate, including silicon carbide markets; the level of demand in Navitas’ and GeneSiC’s customers’ end markets, both generally and with respect to successive generations of products or technology; Navitas’ ability to attract, train and retain key qualified personnel; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Navitas’ business, results of operations and financial condition; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, including but not limited to Navitas’ supply chain and the supply chains of customers and suppliers; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and Navitas’ ability to protect its intellectual property rights. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section beginning on p. 11 of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2022 and as thereafter amended, and in other documents we file with the SEC, including our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Navitas is not aware of or that Navitas currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Navitas’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Navitas anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Navitas’ assessments to change. However, while Navitas may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Navitas specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Navitas’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar / energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped, now with the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (GAAP) - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET REVENUES $ 12,349 $ 7,338 $ 37,943 $ 23,736 COST OF REVENUES 7,341 4,088 25,996 13,050 GROSS PROFIT 5,008 3,250 11,947 10,686 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 17,164 11,495 53,526 27,820 Selling, general and administrative 16,400 27,661 79,414 51,374 Total operating expenses 33,564 39,156 132,940 79,194 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (28,556 ) (35,906 ) (120,993 ) (68,508 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), net: Interest income (expense), net 721 (58 ) 1,387 (257 ) Gain from change in fair value of warrants - (45,625 ) 51,763 (45,625 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of earnout liabilities 9,547 (38,105 ) 121,709 (38,105 ) Other income (expense) 69 (143 ) (1,146 ) (143 ) Total other income (expense), net 10,337 (83,931 ) 173,713 (84,130 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (18,219 ) (119,837 ) 52,720 (152,638 ) INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (11,376 ) 10 (21,238 ) 47 NET INCOME (LOSS) (6,843 ) (119,847 ) 73,958 (152,685 ) LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (788 ) - (1,026 ) - NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ (6,055 ) $ (119,847 ) $ 74,984 $ (152,685 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (1.23 ) $ 0.56 $ (3.90 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (1.23 ) $ 0.51 $ (3.90 ) SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 152,416 97,400 133,668 39,167 Diluted 152,416 97,400 145,743 39,167 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Stock-based compensation expenses included in: Net revenues $ - $ - $ - $ 163 Research and development 3,729 4,926 19,487 6,624 Selling, general and administrative 7,465 21,713 43,843 34,617 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,194 $ 26,639 $ 63,330 $ 41,404 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets included in: Research and development $ 3,634 $ 87 $ 5,623 $ 361 Selling, general and administrative 887 - 1,311 - Total Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 4,521 $ 87 $ 6,934 $ 361 Acquisition-related expenses included in: Research and development $ - $ 500 $ - $ 500 Selling, general and administrative 465 1,795 5,907 1,795 Total other acquisition-related expenses $ 465 $ 2,295 $ 5,907 $ 2,295 Payroll taxes on vesting of employee stock-based compensation included in: Selling, general and administrative $ 438 $ - $ 592 $ -





NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS (dollars in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT MARGIN GAAP gross profit $ 5,008 $ 3,250 $ 11,947 $ 10,686 GAAP gross profit margin 40.6 % 44.3 % 31.5 % 45.0 % Stock-based compensation expense included in net revenues $ - $ - $ - $ 163 Reserves for write-down of inventory - - 2,833 - Inventory write-off related to purchase accounting step-up - - 539 - Other operational charges - - 172 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,008 $ 3,250 $ 15,491 $ 10,849 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 40.6 % 44.3 % 40.8 % 45.4 % RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP Operating expenses $ 33,564 $ 39,156 $ 132,940 $ 79,194 Less: Stock-based compensation expenses included in: Research and development 3,729 4,926 19,487 6,624 Selling, general and administrative 7,465 21,713 43,843 34,617 Total 11,194 26,639 63,330 41,241 Acquisition-related expenses 465 2,295 5,907 2,295 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,521 87 6,934 361 Payroll taxes on vesting of employee stock-based compensation 438 - 592 - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 16,946 $ 10,135 $ 56,177 $ 35,297 RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM OPERATIONS GAAP loss from operations $ (28,556 ) $ (35,906 ) $ (120,993 ) $ (68,508 ) GAAP operating margin -231.2 % -489.3 % -318.9 % -288.6 % Add: Stock-based compensation expenses included in: Net revenues - - - 163 Research and development 3,729 4,926 19,487 6,624 Selling, general and administrative 7,465 21,713 43,843 34,617 Total 11,194 26,639 63,330 41,404 Acquisition-related expenses 465 2,295 5,907 2,295 Reserves for write-down of inventory - - 2,833 - Inventory write-off related to purchase accounting step-up - - 539 - Other operational charges - - 172 - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,521 87 6,934 361 Payroll taxes on vesting of employee stock-based compensation 438 - 592 - Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (11,938 ) $ (6,885 ) $ (40,686 ) $ (24,448 ) Non-GAAP operating margin -96.7 % -93.8 % -107.2 % -103.0 % RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS PER SHARE GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (6,055 ) $ (119,847 ) $ 74,984 $ (152,685 ) Adjustments to GAAP net loss Total stock-based compensation 11,194 26,639 63,330 41,404 Acquisition-related expenses 465 2,295 5,907 2,295 Reserves for write-down of inventory - - 2,833 - Inventory write-off related to purchase accounting step-up - - 539 - Other operational charges - - 172 - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,521 87 6,934 361 Payroll taxes on vesting of employee stock-based compensation 438 - 592 - Gain from change in fair value of warrants - 45,625 (51,763 ) 45,625 Loss (Gain) from change in fair value of earnout liabilities (9,547 ) 38,105 (121,709 ) 38,105 Release of valuation allowance in connection with acquisition (10,599 ) - (20,514 ) - Other expense (69 ) 143 1,146 143 Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,652 ) $ (6,953 ) $ (37,549 ) $ (24,752 ) Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) 152,416 97,400 133,668 39,167 Non-GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.63 )





NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,337 $ 268,252 Accounts receivable, net 9,262 8,263 Inventories 19,061 11,978 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,623 2,877 Total current assets 142,283 291,370 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 6,532 2,302 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT OF USE ASSETS 6,381 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 105,620 170 GOODWILL 163,025 - NOTES RECEIVABLE - 206 OTHER ASSETS 3,055 1,553 Total assets $ 426,896 $ 295,601 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 14,087 $ 4,860 Accrued compensation expenses 3,302 2,639 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,305 - Current portion of long-term debt - 3,200 Other liabilities - 29 Total current liabilities 18,694 10,728 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: LONG-TERM DEBT - 3,716 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES NONCURRENT 5,263 - WARRANT LIABILITY - 81,388 EARNOUT LIABILITY 13,064 134,173 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES 3,397 - OTHER LIABILITIES - 60 Total liabilities 40,418 230,065 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Total stockholders’ equity of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation 382,850 65,536 Noncontrolling interest 3,628 - Total equity 386,478 65,536 Total liabilities stockholders’ equity $ 426,896 $ 295,601

