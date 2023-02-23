AvePoint to Host Investor Day on March 22

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, will host its inaugural Investor Day at 9:00am ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square in New York City.



During the event, members of the AvePoint executive management team will provide insights into current market trends, showcase the AvePoint Confidence Platform, discuss the Company’s financial outlook and strategy and hold a question-and-answer session.

Advance registration is required. To register for the event, please go to the AvePoint website.

A live webcast of the event will be broadcast on the AvePoint Investor Relations website.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the AvePoint Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com .

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

