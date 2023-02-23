Zumiez Inc. to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today announced it will report fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results.



To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (registration link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 28, 2023, we operated 758 stores, including 608 in the United States, 51 in Canada, 78 in Europe and 21 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Company Contact:

Darin White

VP of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200