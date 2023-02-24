English German

2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

The Board of Directors confirms March 28, 2023 as date for the Annual General Meeting

All current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election

The Board of Directors has confirmed that the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on March 28, 2023. At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors will be proposing a 10.3% increase in gross dividend to CHF 3.20 per registered share (2022: CHF 2.90).

At the Annual General Meeting the current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election.

The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be sent to shareholders and will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on February 24, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting will take place at the Waldmannhalle in Baar.

Start: 4.00 p.m.

Doors open: 3.00 p.m.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live on the Sika website (www.sika.com/live). In addition, shareholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions live during the Annual General Meeting via an online platform.

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,500 employees generated annual sales of CHF 10.49 billion in 2022.

