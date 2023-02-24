Komprise Doubles Revenues in 2022 and Recognized as Leader in Cloud Data Migrations and Unstructured Data Management

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced that subscription revenues more than doubled for a third consecutive year. Komprise enterprise customers are distributed across healthcare, life sciences, biotech, media and entertainment, public sector, higher education, financial services, legal, energy, high-tech and other industries managing petabyte-scale unstructured data environments.



Customers are using Komprise in several ways to enhance their data-driven operations, including cold data tiering for an average cost savings of 70%, 25 times faster cloud file migrations, cloud storage cost optimization, self-service data management and storage capacity planning through cross-silo visibility and actionable analytics. Other growing use cases include unstructured data tagging and automated workflows to right-place data for AI and data science initiatives.

Komprise 2022 Highlights:

Doubled annual subscription revenues for a third consecutive year.

50% growth in the Komprise Global File Index, which consists of hundreds of billions of files, providing customers a Google-like search across their entire data estate to find, tag and mobilize unstructured data.

120% net dollar retention (NDR) showing world-class customer retention and expansion, even during an economic downturn.

30% of revenues came from expansions, indicating strong customer satisfaction and loyalty.

200% growth in the number of organizations using Komprise for data migrations to a new NAS or for cloud data migrations.

100+ Microsoft customers migrating data to Azure using Komprise during the first 12 months of the Azure File Migration program, which funds customer use of Komprise.

The company closed $37 million in new investment in January 2023.

Recognized as the leader in the GigaOm Radar for Data Migration Tools 2022 and Coldago Report on Unstructured Data Management 2022, and covered in Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Cloud Storage, 2022

Continued product innovation with Smart Data Workflows, Departmental/User Self-Service and Hypertransfer for Elastic Data Migration.



Customer Trends in Unstructured Data Management & Storage

Komprise internal research on its customers during Q4 of 2022 uncovered several trends which will likely persist throughout the coming year. Customers are looking to prioritize time and investment in the following areas.

Reducing IT spending by pivoting to more of an OPEX environment and by deleting data that is no longer needed to reduce storage costs and complexity.





by pivoting to more of an OPEX environment and by deleting data that is no longer needed to reduce storage costs and complexity. Simplifying infrastructure, getting rid of legacy apps and software and data center consolidation to support business growth and IT modernization.





to support business growth and IT modernization. Managing research workflows and the full lifecycle of data : Examples include, from a major university: enabling users to share data between labs and send some data to the cloud for processing, then bring it back on-premises.





: Examples include, from a major university: enabling users to share data between labs and send some data to the cloud for processing, then bring it back on-premises. Use industry standards to move data easily between platforms.





Externalize (tier) data off NAS: IT and storage managers want to tier cold data from across the business to cheaper, secondary storage to save money and free up primary storage capacity.



"Every enterprise IT organization today is looking to cut costs as they modernize and simplify how their users can get faster access to data,” says Krishna Subramanian, COO and cofounder of Komprise. “This is why unstructured data management is becoming a must-have strategy for companies to be efficient, stop overspending on data storage, ensure successful migrations to the cloud and generate new value from data.”

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes and analytics tools. Learn more at www.komprise.com

Media Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com