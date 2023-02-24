IBN to Serve as the Corporate Communications Firm for DX3 Canada

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce that it will serve as the corporate communications firm for DX3 Canada. Additionally, its NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) brand has been engaged as the official newswire. The organizer, DX3 Events, has hosted multiple industry-leading conferences in Canada over the past 11 years.

DX3 Canada will be held on March 1-2, 2023, at the Toronto Congress Centre. The uniqueness of the event comes from its focus on the intersection of retail trends, marketing strategy and technological adoption. This amalgamation offers attendees invaluable insights and perspectives from C-suite leaders in a collaborative learning environment.

IBN will leverage its array of digital solutions to heighten the visibility of invited speakers, sponsors and the event itself through a network of extensive channels and multi-brand social media capabilities. Today, IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as 50+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to a network of 2+ million likes, followers and subscribers. To further enhance reach across target markets, NNW will combine traditional wire-grade dissemination and article syndication.

“With the seismic changes that continue to rock the retail, marketing and technology industries in recent years, DX3 Canada is uniquely positioned to help businesses adapt to the latest trends,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “By utilizing our array of communication tools, social media outreach and press release management solutions, IBN will drive greater recognition among a diverse array of online audiences.”

“We approach every event with a view to maximize impact, particularly in terms of industry education, forging new connections and generating the most interest possible among the general public,” said Hifazat Ahmad, President of DX3. “It was a pleasure to work with IBN last year, and we are pleased that they will be assisting with the communications of DX3 Canada.”

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire (“IW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

