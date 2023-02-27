North America Omics Lab Services Market Report 2022: Massive Adoption of New Sequencing Technology and Moves Towards Tailored Medicine Boost Growth

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Omics Lab Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Business (Diagnostic Labs, Research Institutes, and Hospitals), By End Use, By Type, By Product, By Frequency of Service, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Omics Lab Services Market should witness market growth of 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



The Omics research has mostly helped the area of cancer, and one recently established use of NGS clinical testing is for the measurement of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from plasma. There are several NGS technologies that may be applied, including Cancer Personalized Profiling by deep sequencing.

Recent advancements in high-throughput RNA sequencing have highlighted the significance of transcriptomics in biological and clinical research. Transcriptomics may be carried out utilizing microarrays or RNA sequencing using NGS technology.



Omics labs have become an essential tool for the prognosis, diagnosis, and treatment of a wide range of diseases; however, the sample sent to omics labs are significantly impacted by supply chain and logistics issues, a lack of skilled professionals with the capacity to handle samples and these issues. Tens of thousands to millions of molecular measurements may be found in omics databases.



Usually, researchers begin by making feature selection, which entails selecting a subset of the data that seem to be connected to the characteristic or outcome or that are presumed to be physiologically relevant based on prior experience. Using just this subset of the data, a fully described computer model may be developed to forecast the clinical outcome based on the omics measurements.



North America is witnessing a massive adoption of new sequencing technology and a shift toward tailored medications. In addition, government assistance is critical. For example, the Biden Administration announced a USD 1.7 billion investment to Fight COVID-19 Variants in April 2021, with USD 1 billion going to expand genomic sequencing and USD 400 million going to support innovation initiatives like the launch of new innovative centers of excellence in genomic epidemiology.



The US market dominated the North America Omics Lab Services Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $37.6 billion by 2028. The Canada market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market should witness a CAGR of 13.9% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study

By Business

Diagnostic Labs

Research Institutes

Hospitals

By End-Use

Cancer

Pharmaco

Population Studies & Genealogy

Reproductive

Skincare

Nutrition, Vitamin & Supplements

Forensics & Others

By Type

Proteomics

Transcriptomic

Metabolomics

Genomics

Epigenetics

By Product

Hardware Equipment

Testing / Lab Services

Analytics / Interpretation

By Frequency of Service

Continuous

Repeat

One-off

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Illumina, Inc.

BGI Group

Q2 Solutions (IQVIA)

Flomics Biotech

PhenoSwitch Bioscience

