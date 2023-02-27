2023 EHealth Market Growth, Size and Share Analysis, CAGR Status, Trends, Technologies, Market Demand till 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the EHealth Market.

Global EHealth Market stands at US$ 69.69 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.45% over the following ten years to reach US$ 455.60 Billion by 2029.

EHealth Market Demand Analysis and Growth in upcoming years

The eHealth market has experienced rapid development in recent years, and this pattern is anticipated to hold in the years to come. As more people turn to digital health technologies to access healthcare online and lower their risk of contracting the virus, the COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of eHealth solutions.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the telemedicine market will expand significantly as more patients and healthcare professionals use remote monitoring and video consultations. In the United States, telemedicine visits grew from 11% of total visits in 2019 to 46% in 2020, according to a McKinsey study, and this trend is anticipated to continue even after the pandemic has passed. The eHealth market is anticipated to expand as a result of the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics in healthcare. These technologies can be used to forecast and stop disease outbreaks, as well as to enhance disease diagnosis and treatment.

As a result of factors like the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the demand for effective healthcare delivery systems, and the growing need for telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions, the eHealth market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. The eHealth industry is anticipated to expand as a result of the use of AI and big data analytics.

Trends and Technologies

As demand for digital health solutions rises, new trends and technologies are continuously emerging in the eHealth sector. Key eHealth trends and tools include the following:

Telemedicine: Technology is used in telemedicine to deliver remote medical services like virtual consultations, diagnosis, and therapy. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, this technology has grown in popularity because it enables patients to receive healthcare from the convenience of their homes.

Wearable technology: Wearable technology is gaining popularity, and products like fitness trackers and smartwatches can offer useful health information like heart rate, sleep habits, and activity levels. This data can be combined with other eHealth solutions and used to track and enhance patients' health.

Electronic Health Records (EHRs): EHRs are digital versions of patients' medical records that are simple for healthcare professionals to obtain and share. By lowering errors and giving a more thorough picture of patients' medical histories, this technology can contribute to better patient treatment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): To enhance disease diagnosis and treatment, as well as to forecast and avoid disease outbreaks, eHealth uses AI and ML technologies. Large amounts of health data can be analyzed using these tools to spot patterns and trends.

Mobile Health (mHealth): mHealth is the practice of providing healthcare services and information using portable electronics like cellphones and tablets. This technology enables remote patient monitoring and can help people in remote regions have better access to healthcare.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global EHealth Market covered in this report are: Allscripts (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), Optum (US), Philips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US), and others.

Recent Developments

Feb 13, 2023 Telehealth is here to stay: How technology has become a staple for physicians and is serving unmet health care needs

08/08/2022 EHealth, Inc. Announces Departure of Phillip Morelock as Chief Digital Officer

On August 3, 2022, Phillip Morelock's employment as Chief Digital Officer of eHealth, Inc. ceased and he departed the Company.

GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of General Electric Company (GE), is showcasing its global vision of eHealth that encompasses solutions and services enabling the exchange, sharing, workflow and distribution of images and clinical information across multiple hospitals, regions or nations.

Attributes Value EHealth market Share (2022) US$ 169.69 Billion EHealth market Projected Size (2029) US$ 455.60 Billion EHealth market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 23.45%

Segment Overview

The EHealth market is segmented by type, deployment, and end user.

EHealth Solutions- EHealth solutions allude to the various digital instruments and technologies employed to enhance the provision, accessibility, and results of healthcare. Here are a few eHealth options examples: Telemedicine, Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Remote patient monitoring, Mobile health apps.

EHealth services- EHealth services refer to the various healthcare services that are provided through digital means. Here are some examples of eHealth services: Telemedicine, Online consultations, E-prescriptions, Health education.

by Type Deployment End user EHealth Solutions

EHealth Services On Premise

Cloud-Based Healthcare Providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Pharmacies

Others

Regional Insights:



Here are some regional insights about the EHealth market:

North America- With high levels of technology adoption, a supportive regulatory climate, and a robust healthcare infrastructure, North America has been a leader in the eHealth sector. In this area, telemedicine and electronic health records (EHRs) are especially well-liked.

Europe- In order to increase access to treatment and effectiveness, Europe was a pioneer in implementing eHealth solutions. The eHealth Action Plan is one of many projects the European Union has started to encourage the growth and usage of eHealth technologies.

Asia-Pacific- The eHealth sector is expanding quickly in the Asia-Pacific region as a result of factors like a large population, rising healthcare costs, and technological developments. In this area, telemedicine and mobile health (mHealth) are especially well-liked.

Middle East and Africa- The Middle East and Africa's eHealth sector is still growing, and there are few infrastructure and regulatory structures in place. To address healthcare issues like the high disease burden and restricted access to healthcare in some areas, there is, however, a rising interest in eHealth solutions. Among the widely used eHealth options in this area are telemedicine and mobile health.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

