ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|20-Feb-23
|14,300
|€604.69
|€8,647,065.57
|21-Feb-23
|18,500
|€597.65
|€11,056,543.50
|22-Feb-23
|14,400
|€592.66
|€8,534,283.84
|23-Feb-23
|14,448
|€601.47
|€8,690,042.89
|24-Feb-23
|14,400
|€591.61
|€8,519,165.28
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
