Newsweek Names Enovis™ as One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

Wilmington, DE, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek. The listing recognizes the best workplaces in the U.S. for their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the many categories of diversity.

Newsweek, in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, based its scoring on interviews with HR professionals, publicly available data, and an anonymous online survey of U.S. employees, yielding more than 350,000 company reviews to determine the results of the 2023 list.

“Research continually demonstrates that companies with a commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace see numerous benefits such as better business performance, increased employee engagement, and an improved ability to attract and retain top talent,” explained Enovis Chief Human Resources Officer Patty Lang. “At Enovis, we value our diverse employee base and encourage our team members to bring individual ideas and perspectives to the table as we know these differences make us stronger. It is an honor to receive this recognition from a well-respected publication like Newsweek.”

