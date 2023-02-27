ITS Logistics Funding the Supply Chain & Transportation Management Program at The University of Nevada, Reno

–ITS Logistics invests in the community and assists in providing potential solutions to the supply chain labor shortage–



RENO, Nev., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, and the University of Nevada, Reno today announced the Supply Chain & Transportation Management Program at The College of Business. Committed to investing in the community and with a local presence in Reno, ITS fully funded the new academic program during a time when the supply chain industry is experiencing historical growth and labor shortages.

“This is a program that is for the industry and by the industry,” said Mike Crawford, COO of ITS Logistics. “ITS is intertwined with both the community of Reno and the success of the University of Nevada, and this program is designed to cultivate and support future supply chain leaders in an exciting time in the industry.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last year that the manufacturing and transportation industries saw a combined opening of 1.3 million jobs. Overall, as of August of 2022, in the U.S. there were 5 million more job openings than there were unemployed people. Supply chain managers significantly contributed to that number of job openings, as they quit their jobs in 2021 at the highest rate since 2016. This resulted in the separation rate increasing by 28% last year alone. Despite these challenges, logistics made the U.S. News’ multifaceted list of the Best Business Jobs for 2022, coming in at number eight.

“Northern Nevada is a hub for the transportation and logistics industry,” continued Crawford. “Global supply chain companies like FedEx, Amazon, Google, and UPS have locations here and 62% of graduates from the University of Nevada remain in Reno to contribute to the overall growth of this economy. ITS wants to be a part of increasing that number and encouraging the industry leaders to aid in being a resource of knowledge and professional expertise to the next generation.”

ITS will provide industry expertise in many areas including transportation, distribution, and technology for the supply chain & transportation management curriculum. The program is independently funded by ITS Logistics, and an Executive Advisory Board ensures that the curriculum of the program continues to remain aligned with relevant industry topics.

“As a result of the contribution and input from ITS Logistics, we were able to work closely with the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) to skill map the university classes to their specific certifications,” said Robyn Brunscher, Director of Supply Chain & Transportation Management. “When a student takes, for example, the transportation course, they are then fully prepared to take the CSCMP certification test. This is paid for in full by the university and students also obtain a CSCMP membership. These two attributes alone better prepare students for their transition into the industry upon graduating.”

The program also offers internship opportunities for enrolled students at companies like ITS Logistics, speaking engagements with industry professionals, and tours of some of the most profound logistics facilities. Courses in the program are taught by industry experts with first-hand professional knowledge in areas such as operations, big data analysis, analytics, marketing, and business development.

To learn more about ITS Logistics and the Supply Chain & Transportation Management Program at The College of Business, visit the University of Nevada, Reno. Classes will begin to be offered in the spring of 2023.

