VAR, Cards, Penalties - Meridianbet's New Spot Wagers Are Redefining the Betting Experience

TA' XBIEX, Malta, Feb. 27, 2023 -- Meridianbet has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing the most diverse and exciting betting experience for its users. The company is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovative betting options such as:



Own goal

Red card and penalty

Score from penalty

Penalty in 1st half

Penalty on the match

Main referee to watch VAR

Unmatched Betting Options and Competitive Edge

Meridianbet's latest offering demonstrates the company's commitment to meeting the demands of the most discerning bettors in the market and staying ahead of the curve, signalizing a clear long-term growth potential and a commitment to providing the most diverse and exciting betting experience for its customers.

VAR-Related Wagers

With the use of VAR becoming increasingly common in top football leagues, Meridianbet's new bet option allows users to predict which referee will be watching VAR during the match.

This is a game-changer for football betting, offering a unique opportunity for users to predict and capitalize on the highly sensitive and volatile odds.

The inclusion of specialized options such as VAR-related wagers highlights Meridianbet's dedication to staying ahead of the curve and providing innovative options for its customers.

Investment in Innovation

Meridianbet's continued investment in new and exciting betting options is a clear sign of its long-term potential for growth and profitability.

Investors in the company should take note of its ability to stay ahead of the competition with its innovative offerings.

In an industry that is notoriously saturated, Meridianbet's commitment to meeting the demands of its users with cutting-edge options is a reflection of its dedication to customer satisfaction.

Empty Bet

This is another feature Meridianbet discerns from the competition. Empty Bet is a unique offering and differs from a typical and more common place bet builder offer from a bookmaker. While a traditional bet builder allows customers to combine several selections from different events or markets within a game into one custom bet, the Empty Bet service takes it a step further by allowing customers to submit their own unique wager ideas.

Whatever its nature might be, provided it fulfills legal, ethical and industry good practice standards, MeridianBet customers worldwide can formulate the bet and wager on it either online (desktop and mobile) or by virtue of its global retail network of 735 shops throughout the Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

New Standard Set

Meridianbet is setting a new standard in the sports betting industry with its innovative and unmatched selection of betting options, including VAR-related wagers for top football leagues.

The business's drive to remaining on top of trends and giving consumers an exceptional betting experience is a strong indication of its dedication to client pleasure and long-term growth.

Visit ir.meridianbet.com for more details about Meridianbet.

About MeridianBet Group

Founded in 2001, the MeridianBet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in more than 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The MeridianBet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile.

Further information on MeridianBet Group can be found at www.ir.meridianbet.com.

