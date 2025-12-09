Meridianbet CEO Zoran Milosevic to Speak at The Jerusalem Post Washington Conference at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a leading international sports betting and iGaming company operating in 18 regulated markets, and a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zoran Milosevic, will participate as a featured speaker at the prestigious Jerusalem Post Washington Conference, taking place December 9–10, 2025, at the United States Capitol (the ‘Conference’).

The Jerusalem Post Washington Conference convenes senior government officials, global business leaders, founders, investors, and policymakers to discuss geopolitics, technology, innovation, and the future of the U.S.-Israel alliance. This year's confirmed speakers include Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress; Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy to the Middle East; Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce; and other senior U.S. and Israeli lawmakers and business executives.

Mr. Milosevic will participate in a panel focused on global innovation, public market strategies, and the role of international companies in cross-border capital formation, alongside leading voices from venture, technology, and investment sectors. This landmark event places Meridianbet among a select group of global technology and capital markets leaders addressing innovation, governance, and the evolution of publicly traded companies in a rapidly changing world.

Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet and member of the Board of Golden Matrix Group, commented: "Being invited to speak at the Jerusalem Post Washington Conference is both an honor and a responsibility. This is a premium platform where world-class businesses and investors convene to discuss innovation and global capital markets. Meridianbet was founded in Serbia in 2001 and now operates across 18 regulated markets and is part of Golden Matrix Group, a publicly traded Nasdaq company with proven execution, strong fundamentals, and a track record of disciplined growth. The success of Meridianbet is testament to our high-quality, innovative and active global development strategy, and we're delighted to have this success recognised and be part of this important conversation at the Conference."

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

