Meridianbet (GMGI) Launches Proprietary Flash Bet Instant Sports Simulation Feature

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, the sports betting operator and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), announces the launch of Flash Bet, a proprietary instant sports simulation feature that enables players to simulate real sports event outcomes with results delivered in seconds.

Flash Bet allows players to place bets on simulated outcomes of actual sporting events with adjustable simulation speeds and real-time animated results.

Flash Bet differentiates from traditional virtual sports products by simulating outcomes of actual scheduled sporting events rather than generating entirely fictional matchups. This approach enables players to engage with real-world sports betting markets through accelerated simulation, combining familiarity of traditional pre-match betting with the instant results characteristic of virtual sports products.

The global virtual sports betting market is valued at $12.68 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $44.52 billion by 2032, growing at a 17% compound annual growth rate, according to Business Research Insights. This is one of the fastest-growing segment within the industry, as it addresses and maintains player engagement during off-peak hours and between major sporting events. The technology operates on proprietary algorithms developed internally by Meridianbet's technology team.

The feature's phased rollout across Meridianbet's 18-market operational footprint enables the Company to gather player behavior data and optimize user experience before broader deployment.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

