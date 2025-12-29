Meridianbet (GMGI) Extends Title Sponsorship with EuroLeague's Crvena Zvezda Through 2030

BELGRADE, Serbia and VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator in 18 jurisdictions and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has extended its title sponsorship with BC Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) through 2030, continuing one of European basketball's most significant long-term partnerships between a private company and a EuroLeague club.

The multi-year extension builds on a successful three-year partnership established in January 2023, during which Meridianbet has served as the club's title sponsor and official betting partner. Under the agreement, the club will continue competing as "Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet" across EuroLeague, ABA League, and Serbian League competitions, with Meridianbet branding prominently featured on team jerseys and throughout Belgrade Arena home matches. The renewed agreement extends Meridianbet's investment in the club through increased financial commitment and enhanced brand activation initiatives.

Crvena Zvezda competes in the EuroLeague, European basketball's top-tier club competition featuring 20 teams across 12 countries and attracting over 90 million fans globally. The EuroLeague serves as the primary talent pipeline to the NBA, with Crvena Zvezda producing Hall of Fame inductees Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic among its distinguished alumni roster.

"Extending our title sponsorship with Crvena Zvezda through 2030 reflects our commitment to long-term brand building in markets where basketball is more than a sport—it's a way of life for fans, players, and entire communities," said Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet. "Over the past three years, this partnership has provided measurable brand impact across our core markets while enabling us to support one of Europe's most storied basketball institutions. As we scale Meridianbet's operations across 18 jurisdictions, partnerships with premier sports properties like Crvena Zvezda create sustained visibility with audiences that align with our customer demographics."

Since establishing the partnership in 2023, Meridianbet and Crvena Zvezda have collaborated on dozens of corporate social responsibility initiatives, from youth basketball development programs to community outreach campaigns. The partnership has integrated responsible gaming messaging into club communications while supporting grassroots basketball infrastructure and fan engagement programs throughout the region.

About KK Crvena Zvezda

Founded in 1945, BC Crvena Zvezda (Red Star) is one of the most successful and decorated basketball clubs in Europe. The club boasts an extensive trophy collection, including 24 National Championships, 14 National Cups, 7 ABA League titles, and the 1974 FIBA European Cup Winners' Cup. The club has served as a launchpad for global icons, counting future NBA stars and European champions Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic among its alumni, alongside club legends like Borislav Stanković and Aleksandar Nikolić, who both later entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/640b041c-d0e2-497b-b82a-662967305f99

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44aa06c2-6309-4cb8-abc5-294f08878a0f