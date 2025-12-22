Meridianbet (GMGI) Secures Belgian Online Casino License

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, the sports betting and gaming operator and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), announced it has secured a B+ online gaming license in Belgium (License B+ 4016), enabling the Company to offer online casino products in one of Europe's most regulated and mature gambling markets starting from January 2026.

The B+ license authorizes Meridianbet to operate a comprehensive online casino platform offering slots, table games, and automated live games alongside its existing sports betting operations in Belgium, expanding beyond its seven-year sports betting presence in the Belgian market.

The B+ license authorizes comprehensive online casino operations, positioning Meridianbet to serve Belgian players with a dedicated casino platform separate from the Company’s existing sports betting operations, which operate under distinct licensing.

Belgium's online gambling market generated €944.6 million in gross gaming revenue in 2023, representing 18% year-over-year growth, according to the Belgian Gaming Commission. Online casino specifically generated €455 million in GGR in 2023, growing 20.2% year-over-year and representing the largest segment of Belgium's online gambling market.

The Belgian market demonstrates high concentration, with ten operators accounting for 94% of online wagers across a total of 24 active license holders. Belgium operates one of Europe's strictest regulatory frameworks for online gambling, with comprehensive licensing requirements, stringent player protection protocols, and rigorous compliance standards enforced by the Belgian Gaming Commission.

Meridianbet's Belgian online casino platform will deploy proprietary AI-driven recommendation technology (AI Casino Recommender) that analyzes player behavior, preferences, and demographic data to deliver real-time personalized game suggestions.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bcc4c85-c143-47de-8909-ce0c3b620be8