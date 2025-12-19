Meridianbet (GMGI) Secures Strategic B2B Partnership with Fair Bet Ltd. and Expands Malta Retail Dominance

LAS VEGAS and VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a leading sports betting and gaming operator and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has entered into a multi-year business-to-business (B2B) licensing agreement with Fair Bet Ltd., a licensed retail gaming operator in Malta under the license MGA/B2C/195/2011.

Under the agreement, Meridianbet will supply its proprietary sports betting software platform, backend infrastructure, risk management systems, and operational support to Fair Bet's retail sportsbook network across Malta.

Malta's retail gaming sector is one of Europe's most concentrated markets, with only three licensed operators: the National Lottery, Meridianbet, and Fair Bet. The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) enforces stringent regulatory requirements, comprehensive licensing standards, and significant capital thresholds that create formidable barriers to entry, effectively limiting retail participation to established operators.

This partnership consolidates Meridianbet's competitive position. The Company already operates its own retail locations and maintains dominant online presence in Malta. By now powering Fair Bet's retail network through B2B technology, the Company’s technology effectively serves two of the three retail operators in the market—a rare competitive advantage in a jurisdiction where regulatory barriers functionally prohibit new market entry.

"In a three-operator market with high regulatory barriers, we've achieved unique positioning—operating our own retail and online channels while powering two-thirds of the retail sector through our technology," said Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet Group. "This demonstrates both our platform's strength and our ability to capture value across direct operations and B2B licensing in concentrated, high-barrier markets."

This agreement expands Meridianbet's B2B footprint and demonstrates the platform's ability to serve both proprietary B2C operations and third-party partners in highly regulated jurisdictions.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

