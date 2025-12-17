Meridianbet Partners with BetBazar to Integrate Fast-Betting Content Across Global Sportsbook Markets

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a leading sports betting and gaming operator and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has successfully integrated BetBazar's fast-betting esports and virtual sports content across its sportsbook platform in 18 licensed jurisdictions spanning Europe, Africa, and South America.

The partnership adds in-house produced esports content—including eFootball, eBasketball, eHockey, and CS:GO—alongside table tennis tournaments across multiple leagues. All events feature integrated live streaming capabilities across desktop and mobile platforms.

Expanding Fast-Betting Product Portfolio

The BetBazar integration complements Meridianbet's existing fast-betting content strategy, following the recent deployment of BETER's ESportsBattle and Setka Cup tournaments. By partnering with multiple content providers, Meridianbet diversifies its fast-betting offerings while creating redundant content streams that support 24/7 betting availability across different player preferences and market segments.

Fast-betting content—characterized by high-frequency events with rapid settlement times—addresses growing player demand for continuous wagering opportunities beyond traditional sports schedules. The multi-provider strategy enables Meridianbet to maintain content depth across esports and virtual sports categories while reducing dependency on single-source content feeds.

BetBazar's in-house content production model provides Meridianbet with proprietary tournaments unavailable through third-party sports data feeds, creating product differentiation in competitive markets where licensed operators compete for player attention through exclusive content offerings.

As Meridianbet scales its fast-betting product category through partnerships with established content providers, the operator positions itself to capture market share among player demographics prioritizing high-frequency wagering experiences and continuous betting availability.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8550cb88-a860-4862-a7f4-0fad9ad3da07