Meridianbet Partners with BETER to Deploy Fast-Betting Content Across Global Markets

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a leading sports betting and gaming operator and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has signed a content distribution agreement with BETER, an award-winning provider of fast-betting content, data, and odds for esports and sports.

The partnership integrates BETER's exclusive ESportsBattle series and Setka Cup table tennis tournaments into Meridianbet's sportsbook platform across 18 licensed jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and South America, including Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Peru, and additional markets where Meridianbet operates retail and online betting operations.

BETER delivers 24/7 live streaming, real-time data, and odds for approximately 700,000 fast-paced events annually, offering up to 50 markets per event with operator margins averaging 7.5%+. The content provider's portfolio includes esports tournaments (eFootball, eBasketball, eHockey, eTennis) and sports content (Setka Cup table tennis, BSKT Cup basketball, GTR Cup tennis, padel, and cricket coverage).

Deploying 700,000 Annual Events Across Multi-Channel Operations

Fast-betting content represents a growing segment of sports wagering activity, characterized by high-frequency events with sub-15-minute durations that generate elevated player engagement and session frequency. By integrating BETER's exclusive tournament content, Meridianbet expands its betting product portfolio beyond traditional sports offerings, addressing player demand for rapid-action wagering experiences.

Exclusive Content Integration

The content integration supports Meridianbet's omni-channel distribution strategy, with BETER's tournaments available across the operator's retail locations, desktop platforms, and mobile applications in markets spanning three continents. This multi-channel deployment allows Meridianbet to leverage the same content library across different player touchpoints, creating operational efficiencies while expanding betting product variety.

BETER's exclusive tournament model—where the provider controls event production, streaming, and data delivery—provides Meridianbet with differentiated content unavailable from competitors operating solely with third-party sports data feeds. This exclusivity creates product differentiation in competitive markets where licensed operators compete for player acquisition and retention.

Meridianbet's 18-jurisdiction footprint—spanning established European markets (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro) and growing Latin American territories (Peru)—positions the company to leverage content partnerships across diverse player demographics and regulatory environments. By deploying BETER's content globally rather than in selective markets, Meridianbet creates operational leverage where single content integrations generate value across multiple jurisdictions.

The fast-betting content category aligns with Meridianbet's focus on building engagement among younger player demographics who prioritize rapid-action betting experiences over traditional pre-match wagering. As Golden Matrix Group scales Meridianbet's operations across existing and new markets, content partnerships that enhance product differentiation support player acquisition and retention objectives.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b879faf-e7d4-43c0-a36c-53bde7d91beb