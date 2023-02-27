Spineway - Convocation to the General Meeting and related documentation access

English French

Combined General Meeting of April 4, 2023

Availability of preparatory documents

Spineway informs its shareholders that they are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Group's headquarters, 7 allée Moulin Berger in Ecully (69).

The notice of meeting, which is valid as a notice of convocation, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions presented to the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of February 27, 2023. Details of how to participate and vote at this meeting are included in this notice.

The notice of meeting, as well as all the documents and information provided for in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, may be consulted on the company's website, under the heading "Investors/Regulated Information": https://spineway.com/investors/regulated-information/.

Next event : April 13, 2023 – Q1 2023 revenue

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR001400BVK2 - ALSPW

