Katapult Schedules Quarterly Financial Results and Conference Call

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce-focused financial technology company, will release its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023 before the market opens.



The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, March 9, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investor Relations page at Presentations - Katapult Holdings.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investor page here. Interested Parties may access dial information for the call by registering via this web link.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at https://ir.katapultholdings.com/news-events/investor-calendar

About Katapult

Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative, mobile virtual card technology, Katapult PayTM, consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:

Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations

Bill Wright

917-750-0346

bill.wright@katapult.com



