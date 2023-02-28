Prosafe SE: Fourth quarter 2022 results

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2021)

Fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA increased by 94 per cent year-over-year to USD 9.6 million (USD 4.4 million). The fleet utilization was 56.1 per cent. At period end, liquidity was USD 91.6 million (USD 73.9 million).

Operations, HSSE and backlog

Q4 2022 utilisation of 56.1 (59.3) per cent, five out of seven vessels in operation during the quarter

Full year utilization of 70.6 per cent, highest since 2014

Good operating and HSSE performance on all vessels

Backlog of USD 332 million (USD 126 million) at quarter end

Signed 650-day Petrobras contract valued at USD 73 million, commencing in May 2023

Q4 financials

Revenue of USD 38.9 million (USD 29.4 million) and EBITDA of USD 9.6 million (USD 4.4 million)

Earnings increase compared to Q4 2021 driven by higher day rates

Cash flow from operations of USD 24.7 million (USD 36.0 million), positively impacted in the quarter by improved working capital as vessels came off contract

Liquidity of USD 91.6 million (USD 73.9 million) at quarter end

Market and outlook

Strong improvement in demand and utilisation during 2022. Market utilisation for the most advanced accommodation vessels increased from 30 to 80 per cent in the past year

Slower 2023 North Sea market expected. This combined with capex and mobilization spend in preparation for new contracts in Brazil and US GoM will negatively impact liquidity during 2023

Favourable demand outlook in core markets, with an all-time high number of new PDOs in Norway and multiple FPSOs expected to come on stream in Brazil over the next years

Increased tender activity expected based on ongoing client discussions for 2024 and beyond

CEO comment

“We had high operational activity in the fourth quarter. Safe Boreas, Safe Caledonia and Safe Zephyrus all completed their contracts during the period and were safely demobilised. Backlog increased further as we finalised the 650-day contract for Safe Zephyrus in Brazil,” says Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe.

“We believe that 2023 will be weak in the North Sea with limited prospects for Safe Caledonia and Safe Boreas. In contrast, we see increasing activity in 2024 and beyond. Based on discussion with clients, we expect several additional tenders in the North Sea and Brazil for 2024 in the coming months. For the longer term, the company remains optimistic on the outlook and sees significant potential for market tightening and increasing day rates.”

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Reese McNeel, CFO will today at 10:00 a.m. CET present the results

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.

A complete version of the Q4 2022 earnings release and the Q4 2022 presentation is attached

Stavanger, 28 February 2022

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

