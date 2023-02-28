Hofseth Biocare ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION

| Source: Hofseth Biocare ASA Hofseth Biocare ASA

Ålesund, NORWAY

Bomi Framroze Holding AS, a close associate of primary insider and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Bomi Framroze in Hofseth Biocare ASA ("HBC"), has on 27 February 2023 purchased 200,000 shares in HBC at a price of NOK 2.69 per share.

Please see the attached notification form for further information.

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 936 32 966
E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment


Attachments

PDMR notification form - Bomi Framroze Holding AS