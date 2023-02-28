Notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2023 in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

English Danish





We hereby convene the Annual General Meeting 2023 of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 3.00 p.m. The Annual General Meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting.

Agenda and further documents can be found on the website: investor.maersk.com.

Contact person:

Head of Board Secretariat, Anne Pindborg, tel.: +45 33 63 36 61





