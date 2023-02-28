OTC Markets Group Welcomes Hafnia Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Hafnia Ltd. (Oslo Bors: HAFNI; OTCQX: HAFNF), an oil product and chemical tanker owner and operator, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Hafnia Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Hafnia Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “HAFNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading measures for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their local market reporting to make their information readily available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

With an increasing interest from U.S. investors in the oil and shipping market, being present on the premier OTCQX Market is an essential step for Hafnia, a $2.5 billion market cap company with one of the world's largest fleets of product and chemical tankers.

“By joining the OTCQX Market, we intend to generate wider interest and recognition with US based investors. We see first-hand the value created for companies that choose to cross-trade on OTCQX, and we are confident the widened US investor base will be an asset in generating higher trading volumes and stronger shareholder returns,” says Hafnia CEO Mikael Skov.

SEB Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor. This upgrade marks SEB Securities, Inc.’s first OTC sponsorship.

About Hafnia Ltd.

Hafnia is one of the world's leading oil product tanker owners and operators. The Company provides transportation of oil, oil products and chemicals to leading national and international oil companies, major chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia commercially operates a modern fleet of over 225 vessels, including newbuilds.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com