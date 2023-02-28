Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Adds Two New Positions on Research Team to Accelerate Implementation of its Spider Silk Technology Roadmap

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces today that it has created and seeks to fill two new senior-level genetic engineering positions within its U.S. based research and development team. These new roles will expand and strengthen the research team’s capabilities in order to accelerate the pace of development for the next generation of spider silk technologies.



These new roles will significantly expand the current research team’s development throughput. This in turn will allow for the acceleration of numerous designs for fibrous and non-fibrous spider silk protein concepts, currently on the drawing board, to be developed into working materials and production.

“We currently have numerous new material concepts and opportunities for spider silk on the drawing board. Bringing on additional senior-level researchers should provide our team with the additional technical support and assistance needed to advance these concepts into new transgenics and materials,” said Company COO Jon Rice. “This is an exciting time for the Company and our R&D team as we look to accelerate the timing for transitioning new spider silk concepts from the lab into production.”

Highly qualified candidates are encouraged to apply via the job posting on Indeed or by clicking here.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news .

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.