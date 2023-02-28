Volaris Group Acquires WennSoft 

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Volaris Group announced the acquisition of WennSoft (‘formerly Key2Act’), provider of field service management, and building intelligence solutions, based in New Berlin, Wisconsin.



For over 25 years, WennSoft has been serving 600+ customers across trades, facilities maintenance and other large asset or equipment-centric industries with two advanced technology platforms. Built on Microsoft technologies, its Signature platform creates workflow efficiencies and provides field service enablement and job costing tools, while WennSoft’s Building Optimization Broker (BOB), delivers actionable outcomes, and cost savings based on data collected from building systems and equipment.

“We view this acquisition as a great opportunity for both Volaris and WennSoft to provide solutions for the ever-evolving Microsoft ecosystem around Great Plains and Business Central,” said Joe Westhuizen, Group Leader at Volaris. “I’m eager to work alongside the leadership team to propel their strategy forward and continue to serve their global customer base.”

“With the strength and global scale of Volaris behind us, we envision a bright future for WennSoft,” said Joe Alvarez, CEO. “We look forward to continuing enhancement of our product suite and solidifying our long-term commitment to add value for our customers, and partners.”

WennSoft will continue to operate as an independent business unit within Volaris Group under the leadership of Joe Alvarez.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

For more information:

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com



