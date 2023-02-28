Check Point Software Technologies Reinforces Leadership Team for Greater Execution and Innovation

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced significant leadership changes to bolster crucial business areas and continue providing top-class security. The company has hired Nataly Kremer as Chief Product Officer and Head of R&D, appointed Dr. Dorit Dor as Chief Technology Officer, and promoted Rupal Hollenbeck to President of Check Point. These changes come as Check Point accelerates its technology and business performance.



“We are excited to have Nataly on board and confident that her expertise will be invaluable to our products organization,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO at Check Point Software Technologies. “We are also proud to have Dorit take on the role of Chief Technology Officer and continue leading our rocket initiatives, and we congratulate Rupal on her well-deserved promotion to President of Check Point.”

Nataly Kremer brings extensive R&D and leadership experience to Check Point. She joins the company after 12 years with AT&T, where she led its Software and Delivery organization and was the General Manager of AT&T's R&D center in Israel. As the new Chief Product Officer and Head of R&D, Nataly will oversee all product and technology units and use her proficiency in delivering network, security, and cloud technologies for large enterprises to meet customer needs.

Dr. Dorit Dor, one of the most senior women in the cyber security industry, has been instrumental in building Check Point into a leading player for over 27 years. As Chief Technology Officer, Dor will continue to spearhead Check Point's rocket initiatives.

Rupal Hollenbeck, a technology leader with 28 years of experience in some of the world's largest companies, has been promoted to President of Check Point. As Chief Commercial Officer, Rupal has been integral to creating the strategy and work plans to achieve the company's goal of accelerated growth. She will continue to oversee the go-to-market operations, with a focus on delivering the best security experience to organizations worldwide.

“The combination of strengthening our leadership team with highly accomplished leaders, the unmatched experience and expertise people like Dorit represent, and the organizational changes designed to leverage our capabilities, are crucial to our efforts in accelerating our technology and business performance. Together, we will continue to deliver industry leading cyber security and help make the world a safer place,” said Shwed.

