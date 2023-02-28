Bored Ape Yacht Party Partners with Dubai International Boat Show to Host the First-Ever BAYC Meet-Up Outside the US

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever Bored Ape Yacht Party outside of the United States is set to take place on March 3, 2023, in Dubai. Hosted by local Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) holders, the event is now officially part of the Dubai International Boat Show featuring live performances by Ape DJ Richy Boy with digital and physical art showcases, including Virtual Reality paintings and more.

This year the Dubai International Boat Show is preparing to welcome over 30,000 visitors as the largest and most renowned marine and lifestyle event in the Middle East from the 1st to the 5th of March and is highlighting the Bored Ape Yacht Party as part of their event.

The exclusive event is set to bring together a highly exclusive and diverse crowd of 100 guests, including BAYC and MAYC NFT holders, yacht owners, and key opinion leaders in the blockchain space. The event is created to be the first international BAYC and MAYC meet-up outside the US. Following the famed success of other BAYC events in the US, this one promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience with noteworthy partnerships, including Dubai International Boat Show, Future Blockchain Summit, PunkApe, Althaus Yachts, AIX Labs, Sumosan, Luna PR, and Cointelegraph Arabic.

The BAYC community fosters personal relationships among members and promotes community, culture, art, and music values and has made headlines for its unique approach to community building and the entire Yuga Labs ecosystem. The Bored Ape Yacht Party in Dubai represents a significant milestone for the entire NFT community and sets the standard for future events worldwide.

About Bored Ape Yacht Party:

The Bored Ape Yacht Party is the first Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) community event held in Dubai. The community is built around a collection of 10,000 unique hand-drawn apes, each with its distinct personality and traits. Bored Ape NFTs have become some of the most sought-after digital assets in the world, with prices soaring into millions of dollars. Each Bored Ape NFT is unique and comes with a digital and physical membership card, giving holders exclusive access to the Bored Ape Yacht Club community and events.

To learn more about the event, visit https://boredapeyachtparty.com.





About Dubai International Boat Show:

The Middle East's esteemed Dubai International Boat Show presents a remarkable exhibit of yachts and boats crafted by local and global builders, featuring cutting-edge marine equipment and accessories. As a multi-award-winning event, it displays the newest leisure boats, equipment, and related services in the region, the latest advancements in marine supplies, as well as a range of exciting activities and events. The Dubai International Boat Show is one of the most extensive boats shows in the world, attracting more than 30,000 visitors annually.

To learn more about the Dubai International Boat Show, visit https://www.boatshowdubai.com



