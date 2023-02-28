NEO Battery Materials Signs LOI with Top U.S. University Spin-Out Company of Robust Polymer Electrolytes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Letter of Intent with Top U.S. University Spin-Out Developer of Robust, Durable Polymer Electrolytes for Silicon Anode Optimization

Purpose: Enhance Silicon Cycling Performance through Developer’s Novel Technology that Fortifies Mechanical Durability and Safety Features

Potential for NEO’s Silicon Anode to be Used in Various Energy Storage Applications through Successful Collaboration





NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the “Company”), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is highly pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with an undisclosed, top U.S. university spin-out company of polymer electrolytes (“Developer”). Due to strategic reasons with regard to collaboration and business advancements, the Developer will remain unnamed until disclosed.

Under the terms of the LOI, the Parties will jointly explore opportunities to integrate the Developer’s polymer electrolyte technology into NEO’s silicon anode system to improve the performance by effectively controlling silicon’s volume expansion problem. Additionally, the non-flammable nature of polymer electrolytes can provide increased safety improvements as opposed to conventional liquid electrolytes, preventing the risk of battery fires and explosions. NEO and the Developer acknowledge that creative, yet fast-paced R&D and collaboration must occur to scale both Parties’ technologies into commercial-level products and outputs.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO, commented, “We are more than welcome to start a working relationship with the unnamed Developer. By combining our unique solutions together, the Developer’s polymer system may activate an enhanced durability and safety characteristic for NEO’s silicon anode, effectively reducing the mechanical stress from volume expansion. Successful integration and compatibility with the Developer’s product can introduce NEO’s silicon anode materials into various applications.”

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on electric vehicle lithium-ion battery materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anode materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

