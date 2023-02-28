DIAGNOS and ÉTS Unveil a Method to Adapt Deep Learning Algorithms According to the Diversity of Contexts

English French

BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or ”we”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) is one of the leaders in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). DIAGNOS and École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS), a world-renowned technical university, are proud to announce the unveiling of a method for adapting deep learning algorithms according to the diversity of contexts, in diabetic retinopathy screening.





DIAGNOS and ÉTS conducted research to improve the performance of DIAGNOS’ deep learning algorithms in situations known to cause the degradation of learning models, particularly when the solutions are implemented in different contexts, such as in new healthcare facilities, when using new retinal cameras, or with patient cohorts with unusual demographic characteristics. In Deep Learning, degradation of the learning models occurs when the data utilized to train the model differs from the data it encounters in real-world applications, which is when adaptation methods, such as those developed by DIAGNOS and ÉTS become useful.

The proposed method uses samples from the new contexts to refine the algorithms. It has proven to be a very effective solution for improving the performance of learning models. This new method brings significant improvement, so much so that the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) elected to provide a platform to DIAGNOS and ÉTS at ARVO 2023 so that researchers, practitioners, and industry stakeholders can learn about the proposed method and its major positive impacts on the field of medical imaging.

"Data is at the heart of everything we do at DIAGNOS. This new method of domain adaptation allows us to rapidly train our deep learning models with diverse data sources, while maintaining and improving accuracy, making our diabetic retinopathy screening solutions more effective and versatile than ever before. We eagerly anticipate the presentation of our findings at ARVO 2023" – Mr. Riahd Kobbi, Vice-President of Business Intelligence at DIAGNOS.

“At DIAGNOS, we always push the boundaries of innovation. Our latest research with ÉTS represents another step forward in our mission to improve the accuracy and speed of diabetic retinopathy screening, particularly in new and challenging environments”, said Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS. “As we prepare to implement our solutions into hundreds of new sites, this domain adaptation method comes at just the right time. By using deep learning algorithms and innovative domain adaptation techniques, we are able to provide accurate and efficient diabetic retinopathy screening solutions that can be adapted to a wide range of clinical settings, thus providing huge benefits to our clients."

DIAGNOS also announces that Dr. Reid Maclelland has resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation. We would like to thank Dr. Maclelland for his valuable support over his term and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About ARVO

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include approximately 10,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating, and curing its disorders. The ARVO annual conference is a premier event in the field of vision research, bringing together scientists, clinicians, and industry professionals from around the world to share their latest findings and innovations. The conference will take place between April 23rd and 27th, in New Orleans.

Additional information is available at www.arvo.org

About ÉTS

École de technologie supérieure is one of ten constituents of the Université du Québec network. It trains engineers and researchers who are recognized for their practical and innovative approach, the development of new technologies and their skill at transferring their knowledge to companies. Almost one-quarter of all engineers in Québec graduated from ÉTS, which boasts 11,000 students, including 2,650 at the graduate and post-graduate level. ÉTS specializes in applied training and research in engineering, and maintains a unique partnership with the business sector and with industry.

Additional information is available at www.etsmtl.ca

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.DIAGNOS.com and www.sedar.com

