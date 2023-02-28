Interactions Welcomes Matt Malek as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

FRANKLIN, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactions , the world leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI), today announced Matt Malek has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 20 years of financial experience, Malek will help deliver Interactions’ next phase of growth as the company meets the rapidly rising demand for AI-powered customer experiences (CX).



Malek has an impressive track record of delivering business transformation in large and small enterprises and has held leadership roles in finance, operations and sales. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at two M100 portfolio companies, GenVault and DocuVault. He brings deep expertise in all aspects of business leadership—including strategy development, planning—to his new role.

“Our industry is booming as companies recognize that excellent CX is the cornerstone of long-term business success,” said Michael Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions. “Matt’s leadership and broad experience will be instrumental to Interactions achieving our ambitious growth targets.”

Malek joins Interactions at a pivotal moment in the CX industry. Exceptional CX has become business critical. In fact, 32% of all customers say they will leave a brand after just one negative customer experience. As the leading Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) provider that delivers customer support’s most human-like experiences through a combination of AI and real-time human processing, Interactions enables unprecedented levels of accuracy and contextual understanding. With Interactions, customers can communicate their support needs in natural language through voice, text and chat and quickly resolve their issues. The result is a vastly improved experience for the customer that generates significant value for businesses that use Interactions.

“Transformation has been a throughline of my career, and I’m drawn to companies with the vision to define how a category operates,” said Malek. “As customer experience becomes more personalized, more automated and more essential by the day, there is no better company to capitalize on the growth opportunity than Interactions.”

Malek will manage Interactions’ financial operations and support the continued growth of the company’s flagship IVA solution as well as new products and partnerships, including Trustera, a PCI compliance tool for call centers and the recent business collaboration with NVIDIA .

About Interactions

Interactions provides Intelligent Virtual Assistants that seamlessly assimilate conversational AI and human understanding to enable businesses to engage with their customers in highly productive and satisfying conversations. With flexible products and solutions designed to meet the growing demand for unified, omnichannel customer care, Interactions is delivering unprecedented improvements in the customer experience and significant cost savings for some of the largest brands in the world. Founded in 2004, Interactions is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.interactions.com .