Fazoli’s Touching Down in Phoenix Airport for Grand Opening

Nation’s Largest Italian QSR Brand Opens New Location in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s Fast. Fresh. Italian. FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Faz o li’s , is pleased to announce that Fazoli’s has opened at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Located at 3800 E. Sky Harbor Blvd. inside Terminal 4 between gates B6 and B13, next to O.H.S.O. Brewery, the popular brand is now serving up its beloved buttery breadsticks, as well as its signature Italian dishes to a whole host of travelers and locals alike. And even if you’re coming through on a red-eye flight, Fazoli’s is still the perfect place to stop for a bite to eat, thanks to its brand-new breakfast menu – including Hot Honey Chicken and Egg Breakfast Sandwiches, Cinnamon Swirl Breadstick Bites, Breakfast Burritos and so much more – unique to the PHX location!

“Whether you’re flying into or out of Phoenix, nothing makes the flight experience more enjoyable than grabbing a bite from Fazoli’s,” said President Doug Bostick. “And because PHX has a lot of foot traffic throughout all hours of the day, it made perfect sense to unveil our new breakfast menu at this location.”

Owned and operated by Kind Hospitality , who is no stranger to operating a variety of restaurant concepts located inside airports, the new Sky Harbor location marks Fazoli’s re-entry into The Grand Canyon State.

“We’ve long been planning Fazoli’s reintroduction to Arizona and we are so excited that the moment is finally here,” said Kind Hospitality CEO Nava Singam. “Soon, people flying in from all over the world will have a chance to enjoy everything from Pepperoni Pizza to Spicy Baked Ziti with Chicken. And the best thing about this opening is that it is only the beginning for us in the state.”

Kind Hospitality will also be opening its first street side Fazoli’s at 953 N. Dobson Rd. in Mesa later this year. It will become the second of nine planned locations in Arizona.

For more information, visit Fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and ranked number seven on FastCasual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list in 2022. Additionally, it was named to Technomic’s “Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report” in 2022, selected as one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Fazoli’s was a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year.

About Kind Hospitality

In 1996, Kind Hospitality was founded on the principle of providing guests with an unparalleled dining experience in all environments, from airport to street side operations. Dedicated to providing the best possible customer service across its suite of brands, Kind Hospitality’s knack for hiring high-quality, hardworking and passionate individuals serves as a key element to the company’s “secret recipe” for success. The “kind” in Kind Hospitality isn’t just part of the company’s name — it’s at the very heart of its mission to do things differently. And it’s what keeps guests coming back time and again to Kind’s well-known brands including Macayo’s Mexican Food, which holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest chimichanga, Panera Bread, O.H.S.O. Brewery, Barrio Brewing Co. and Native Grill & Wings. For more information, visit www.kindhospitality.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

