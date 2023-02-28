Admiral Markets AS unaudited 12 months financial results of 2022

English Estonian

2022 was the most successful for the company

2022 was the most successful of Admirals' 22 years of operation. The company achieved records in net trading revenue, net profit and active customers, acquired licenses in South Africa and Canada, and strongly continued to strategically implement the 2030 vision to enable financial freedom for 10 million people.

Admiral Markets AS net trading income 44,3 million euros (2021: 20,5 million euros)

Admiral Markets AS net profit 24,8 million euros (2021: 0.9 million euros)

“As a global FinTech community, Admirals has always stood for the values that connect people and cultures all around the world. Financial freedom is one of the next great objectives of humankind and we believe that it should be within reach for everybody and everywhere. Our aim is to be a trustful financial partner on that journey,” said the CEO of Admiral Markets AS Sergei Bogatenkov.

"Our vision is to be the global pioneer in financial inclusion that lets people access effortless, affordable, and secure financial products and services through an ecosystem that meets their needs. This vision does not only speak about the future but describes today’s simultaneous development and execution of a strong strategy as a global financial hub. We are fast, flexible, and courageous, which is what our record results last year speak for," added Bogatenkov.

According to the CEO of Admiral Markets AS, the company expanded its global presence to South Africa and Canada, and today the company is trusted by customers on all continents. "We have created a strong cross-cultural team that operates in 18 different locations around the world. We are a global company with a local focus. We are constantly making sure that Admirals offers existing and future customers the best mix of products and experiences, across all geographies and channels," introduced Bogatenkov.

"One of the milestones in our success is our app, which is a unique, secure, and customer-friendly tool to navigate the vast world of finance in 10 different languages. Our newly launched in-house native trading and investing platform will define future success. Our business is back to full scale as we were in the pre-pandemic times. We are strongly focused on the development of IT and infrastructure, making sure that continuous R&D investments provide us with tools for further growth. We keep pace with the endless integration of AI possibilities and the development of machine learning that will allow our high performance to succeed to new levels. Our systems are fully trouble-proof while functioning securely and to the highest possible standards,” said the CEO of Admiral Markets AS Sergei Bogatenkov.

“We must think about the environment, actions and influence we can create as a global leader. We have always emphasised the importance of sharing our success with organizations and initiatives who need our support. In a constantly changing world, we are staying committed to empowering the FinTech community,” the CEO noted.

Statement of Financial Position (in thousands of euros) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Assets Due from credit institutions 20.111 4.696 Due from investment companies 13.266 18.292 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 7.933 9.998 Loans and receivables 34.634 16.097 Inventories 48 48 Other assets 2.23 1.903 Investments into subsidiaries 4.18 4.180 Tangible fixed assets 1.85 1.644 Right-of-use asset 2.684 3.147 Intangible fixed assets 3.095 3.070 Total assets 90.031 63.075 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 214 637 Liabilities and prepayments 4.35 1.381 Subordinated debt securities 1.827 1.827 Lease liabilities 2.949 3.375 Total liabilities 9.34 7.220 Equity Share capital 2.586 2.586 Statutory reserve capital 259 258.55 Retained earnings 77.846 53.010 Total equity 80.691 55.855 Total liabilities and equity 90.031 63.075 Statement of Comprehensive Income (in thousands of euros) 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 70.462 36.882 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 1.88 1.935 Brokerage and commission fee expense -28.832 -18.439 Other trading activity related income 753 156 Other trading activity related expense 0 -4 Net income from trading 44.263 20.530 Other income similar to interest 137 185 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 698 251 Interest expense -210 -229 Other income 528 2.624 Other expense -10 -52 Net gains/(losses) on exchange rate changes 1.13 867 Net gain/(loss) from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -363 -349 Personnel expenses -4.828 -4.638 Operating expenses -14.826 -16.482 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -1.202 -687 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -483 -533 Profit (loss) before income tax 24.834 1.487 Income tax 0 -567 Net profit (loss) for the reporting period 24.834 920 Comprehensive income (loss) for the reporting period 24.834 920 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share 61.47 2.28

The reports of Admiral Markets AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/en/admiral-markets-as/reports/.

About Admirals:



Admirals is one of the world's leading FinTech companies headquartered in Estonia. Admirals is a financial hub that makes personal finance transparent, convenient and accessible to everyone, everywhere, offering both beginners and experienced experts the opportunity to enter the global financial markets. Today, Admirals is one of the most international companies in Estonia, with physical offices in 18 countries around the world. Admirals is committed to building a strong global team in new regions of the world. Admirals' long-term mission is to enable financial freedom for 10 million people by 2030.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764







Attachment