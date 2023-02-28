ACAMS Law Enforcement Seminar Spotlights Investigative Strategies for Financial-Crime Cases

WASHINGTON, DC, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its efforts to support investigators on the frontlines of the fight against illicit finance, ACAMS will host a special two-day, fully virtual training event for its 2nd Annual Law Enforcement Anti-Financial Crime Seminar. Beginning on March 28th, attendees will learn investigative strategies from high-level representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), U.S. Secret Service (USSS), and other organizations and offices from across the United States.

The seminar will also feature a keynote address by Patrick J. Lechleitner, Acting Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and a special presentation and Q&A with Jim Lee, Chief of Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation at the U.S. Treasury Department.

In addition to having the opportunity to pose questions directly to the event’s speakers, attendees will hear guidance on such subjects as leveraging Bank Secrecy Act reports to identify illicit transactions, tracking suspicious cryptocurrency payments using blockchain tools and other data, utilizing undercover bank and crypto accounts to gather intelligence and collect court-ready evidence, and building collaborations across domestic and international agencies to streamline information-sharing and advance prosecutions.

“In the global battle against illicit finance, there is no community more important than the men and women in law enforcement who use financial intelligence to dismantle criminal networks,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “For that reason, it’s critical that investigators at the federal, state, and local level understand the full scope of compliance data at their disposal and how they can best leverage such information to follow the money and make arrests.”

“This event also reflects a core tenet of ACAMS: that engaging with law enforcement agencies around the world is key part of fostering dialogue and building collaborations that will not only safeguard the private sector but also save lives,” he said. “Whether you’re looking for practical advice on strengthening subpoenas, issuing seizure warrants, or preparing for trial, this seminar will arm you with the knowledge and skillset to successfully conduct thorough financial-crime investigations and win convictions.”

“Financial intelligence can make or break a case, but understanding how to collect, analyze, and leverage such data isn’t intuitive,” said Craig Timm, ACAMS Senior Director of Anti-Money Laundering. “This seminar is designed to equip investigators with the tools they’ll need to not only identify suspicious activity but also to analyze financial flows and ultimately seize criminal assets.”

Attendees of this fully virtual event can stream the seminar live or watch on demand for 30 days following its conclusion.

