Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12 months of 2022 (unaudited)

English Estonian

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2022 compared to 12 months of 2021 and 31.12.2022 compared to 31.12.2021 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 12m 2022 12m 2021 Change Revenue 57 667 46 686 23.5% Gross Profit 30 884 25 410 21.5% Operating profit 14 665 13 005 12.8% EBITDA 18 283 16 242 12.6% Net profit for the period 12 544 9 924 26.4% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 11 796 9 031 30.6% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,33 0,25 32.0% Operating cash flow for the period 14 062 12 996 8.2% in thousands of EUR 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Change Total assets 63 991 53 753 19.0% Total current assets 50 309 40 331 24.7% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 44 786 34 148 31.2% Cash and cash equivalents 25 909 17 098 51.5% Margin analysis, % 12m 2022 12m 2021 Change Gross profit 53,6 54,4 -1.5% Operating profit 25,4 27,9 -9.0% EBITDA 31,7 34,8 -8.9% Net profit 21,8 21,3 2.3% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 20,5 19,3 6.2% Financial ratios, % 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Change ROA 19,0 17,9 6.1% ROE 28,1 28,7 -2.1% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 3,4 7,8 -56.4% Current ratio 5,1 4,3 18.6% Quick ratio 2,8 2,1 33.3%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 57 667 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2022, representing a 23.5% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 35.2%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2022 amounted to 30 884 thousand EUR and increase by 21.5% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2022 decreased to 53.6%, from 54.4% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 25.9%.

Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2022 amounted to 14 665 thousand EUR, compared to 13 005 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2021, increase by 12.8%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 25.4% for 12 months of 2022 (27.9% for 12 months of 2021). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2022 increased by 12.6% and amounted to 18 283 thousand EUR, which is 31.7% in margin terms (16 242 thousand EUR and 34.8% for 12 months of 2021).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2022 amounted to 11 796 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 9 031 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2021, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2022 was 20.5% against net profit 19.3% for 12 months of 2021.

Financial position

As of 31 December 2022 consolidated assets amounted to 63 991 thousand EUR representing increase by 19.0% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2021.

Trade and other receivables decreased by 199 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2021 and amounted to 2 126 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2022. Inventory balance increased by 1 358 thousand EUR and amounted to 22 264 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2022.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 10 638 thousand EUR and amounted to 44 786 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2022. Current liabilities increased by 534 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2022.

Investments

During 12 months of 2022 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 445 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 312 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 December 2022, the Group employed 1 616 employees, including 499 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2021 there were 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2022 amounted to 12 759 thousand EUR (9 388 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2021). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 677 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 25 909 17 098 Current loans granted 10 2 Trade and other receivables 3 2 126 2 325 Inventories 4 22 264 20 906 Total current assets 50 309 40 331 Non-current assets Long-term receivables 301 262 Investments in associates 82 80 Investments in other shares 259 262 Deferred tax asset 2 166 1 226 Intangible assets 585 535 Investment property 1 041 1 086 Property, plant and equipment 5 9 248 9 971 Total non-current assets 13 682 13 422 TOTAL ASSETS 63 991 53 753 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term lease liabilities 2 373 2 193 Trade and other payables 5 837 6 504 Tax liabilities 1 692 671 Total current liabilities 9 902 9 368 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 1 039 1 746 Long-term lease liabilities 4 041 4 727 Long-term provisions 41 51 Total non-current liabilities 5 121 6 524 Total liabilities 15 023 15 892 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -19 409 -18 251 Retained earnings 54 322 42 526 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 44 786 34 148 Non-controlling interest 4 182 3 713 Total equity 48 968 37 861 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 63 991 53 753

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 12m 2022 12m 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 13 693 9 795 57 667 46 686 Cost of goods sold -4 875 -5 480 -26 783 -21 276 Gross Profit 8 818 4 315 30 884 25 410 Distribution expenses -3 023 -2 120 -11 143 -8 573 Administrative expenses -1 255 -892 -4 391 -3 555 Other operating income 176 -407 525 406 Other operating expenses -662 -216 -1 210 -683 Operating profit 4 054 680 14 665 13 005 Currency exchange income/(expense) -3 919 158 1 117 1 565 Other finance income/(expenses) -350 -116 -453 -432 Net finance income -4 269 42 664 1 133 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 2 13 1 19 Profit before tax -213 735 15 330 14 157 Income tax expense 241 -1 329 -2 786 -4 233 Profit for the period 28 -594 12 544 9 924 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -39 -531 11 796 9 031 Non-controlling interest 67 -63 748 893 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,00 -0,01 0,33 0,25

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 12m 2022 12m 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Profit for the period 28 -594 12 544 9 924 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods : Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -3 052 161 -877 869 Total other comprehensive income for the period -3 052 161 -877 869 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -3 024 -433 11 667 10 793 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -3 307 -353 10 638 9 644 Non-controlling interest 283 -80 1 029 1 149

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 12m 2022 12m 2021 Unaudited Audited Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 12 544 9 924 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 3 618 3 237 Impairment losses of non-current assets Share of profit of equity accounted investees -1 -19 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 8 24 Net finance income / costs -664 -1 133 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 2 -1 Provision for inventories 683 187 Income tax expense 2 786 4 233 Change in inventories -1 358 -1 979 Change in trade and other receivables 199 -237 Change in trade and other payables -667 917 Interest paid 0 -2 Income tax paid -3 088 -2 155 Net cash flow from operating activities 14 062 12 996 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 38 19 Dividends received 3 0 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 58 143 Loans granted -8 0 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -445 -312 Acquisition of intangible assets -113 -147 Net cash flow from investing activities -467 -297 Cash flow from financing activities Repayment of borrowings 0 -800 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -2 634 -2 402 Interest paid on lease liabilities -546 -450 Dividends paid -560 -750 Net cash flow from financing activities -3 740 -4 402 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 9 855 8 297 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 17 098 8 980 Effect of translation to presentation currency -509 75 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -535 -254 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 25 909 17 098

AS Silvano Fashion Group

Phone: +372 6845 000

Email: info@silvanofashion.com

Attachment