Oxbridge Announces Filing of SPAC Business Combination Agreement

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR)(the “Company”) today announced that Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXAC), a Cayman Islands special purpose acquisition company, issued a press release and filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with a Oxbridge Acquisition business combination with Jet Token Inc. (“Jet”), a Delaware based company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Jet.AI Inc. Jet offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft and those of Jet’s Argus Platinum operating partner. Jet’s charter app enables travelers to look, book and fly. The funding and capital markets access from this transaction is expected to enable Jet to continue its growth strategy of AI software development and fleet expansion. The business combination is expected to be completed late in the second quarter of 2023.



The Company’s wholly-owned licensed reinsurance subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited (“Oxbridge Reinsurance”), is the lead investor in Oxbridge Acquisition’s sponsor and holds the equivalent of 1,426,180 Class B shares, which at closing of the business combination will have a value of $14,261,800. This does not include the value of the 3,094,999 private placement warrants that the Company beneficially holds in Oxbridge Acquisition.

“We believe this transaction will unlock significant value to Oxbridge shareholders”, commented Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Madhu.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the proposed initial public offering of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. and its management. The statements involve risks and uncertainty. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that there can be no assurance actual results or business conditions will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Investors should refer to the risks detailed from time to time in the reports the Company files with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other filings on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K, for additional factors that could cause actual results to differ.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re ( www.oxbridgere.com ) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re’s licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts and it makes investments that can contribute to the growth of capital and surplus in its licensed reinsurance subsidiaries over time. The company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “OXBR” and “OXBRW,” respectively.