Oxbridge / SurancePlus and Alphaledger Announce Partnership to Bring RWA High-Yield Tokenized Reinsurance to the Solana Ecosystem

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ), (the “Company”), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePl us, today announced a strategic partnership with Alphaledger , a leading developer of RWA (Real World Assets) Solana-native tokenized securities infrastructure.

The partnership, formally unveiled at Solana Breakpoint 2025 , marks SurancePlus’ first official entry into the Solana ecosystem, bringing one of the world’s most resilient, historically uncorrelated institutional asset classes on-chain as an RWA, to a global investor base.

Expanding Access to High-Yield, Uncorrelated Tokenized Reinsurance as an RWA

Under this partnership, SurancePlus ’ tokenized reinsurance balanced-yield and high-yield offerings, which targets annual returns of 20% and 42%, respectively, will be made available on Alphaledger’s regulated, vertically integrated tokenization platform and distributed across the broader Solana ecosystem, which includes sovereign wealth funds, institutions, corporates, and qualified accredited investors.

SurancePlus recently reaffirmed that its active offerings are currently on track to achieve returns of approximately 25% and 42%, respectively, all without the use of leverage, underscoring the inherent resilience of the reinsurance asset class.

Participation in SurancePlus’ offerings is available to eligible Reg D and Reg S investors, with a minimum investment of $5,000, further expanding access to an asset class previously restricted to institutional participants.

This offering is a is fully collateralized, uncorrelated asset class, and through SurancePlus , Oxbridge believes it is the first publicly traded company to tokenize participation in a reinsurance contract, broadening access to a market traditionally unavailable to most.

Positioning Reinsurance at the Center of Solana’s RWA Growth

By integrating with Alphaledger’s Solana -regulated infrastructure “Vulcan Forge,” SurancePlus will introduce its high-yield reinsurance RWAs to one of the fastest-growing global blockchain ecosystems, accelerating institutional-grade RWA adoption across Web3.

Leadership Commentary

Jay Madhu , Chairman & CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus , commented: “We are proud to partner with Alphaledger and bring our RWA tokenized reinsurance offering to its platform and into the Solana ecosystem. This collaboration marks an important milestone as we broaden access to a historically uncorrelated, high-yield asset class. With offerings targeting annual returns of 20% and 42%, we look forward to making this unique opportunity available across Alphaledger’s platform and the rapidly growing Solana ecosystem.”

Manish Dutta, Co-Founder & CEO of Alphaledger , commented: “Integrating the SurancePlus offering, powered by Nasdaq-listed Oxbridge , onto the Alphaledger platform enhances the institutional RWA foundation we are building on Solana and aligns with growing demand for dependable, income-focused assets. SurancePlus’ reinsurance offerings, targeting returns of 20% and 42% annually, expand the institutional products available on Alphaledger and contribute to the accelerating pipeline of RWAs coming onto Solana . This partnership broadens what investors can access through our platform and supports the continued evolution of institutional finance on-chain.”

Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth Solana Foundation , added: “Solana is the leading platform for real-world asset adoption and next-generation capital markets infrastructure. This launch further strengthens the credibility and institutional depth of RWAs in the ecosystem. High-yield, uncorrelated assets such as tokenized reinsurance, expand what is possible for institutional participants building on Solana .”

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors - all achieved without the use of leverage.

About Alphaledger

Alphaledger is a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure for regulated assets, focused on origination, trading, settlement, and the development of autonomous clearing. The company’s securities tokenization platform “Vulcan Forge” streamlines the entire lifecycle of financial assets by utilizing blockchain technology to deliver efficiency and real-time synchronization across market participants. Founded in 2019, Alphaledger pioneered the on-chain recording of regulated financial instruments and continues to advance the modernization of capital markets. For more information, please go to www.alphaledger.com

Affiliates of Alpha Ledger Technologies include an SEC registered transfer agent, Alpha Ledger TA, LLC (“ALTA”), Alphaledger Markets, Inc., (“ALM”), a broker dealer, registered with SEC, FINRA, the MSRB and SIPC, and an investment manager, Alphaledger Investment Management, LLC (“ALIM”). Check the background of ALM and ALIM on FINRA’s BrokerCheck.

