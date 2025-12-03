Oxbridge / SurancePlus to Attend Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) and Solana Breakpoint 2025

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR ), (the “Company”), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, today announced that the Company will be attending a series of premier global events in Abu Dhabi next week - bringing together the world’s largest financial institutions, capital allocators, and blockchain innovators. These engagements support Oxbridge’s mission to expand institutional access to tokenized reinsurance - a high-yield asset class uncorrelated to the global capital markets.

These global gatherings provide a timely platform for Oxbridge / SurancePlus to showcase the accelerating institutional demand for high-quality, uncorrelated yield - and how tokenized reinsurance is emerging as a compelling real-world asset class. With interest in on-chain capital markets rapidly growing among sovereign wealth funds, global allocators, and family offices, Oxbridge intends to highlight the differentiated value, transparency, and resilience that reinsurance-backed RWAs can deliver.

Oxbridge / SurancePlus invites those interested in meeting with its team at these events to contact the Company using the contact details provided below.

With the 2025 hurricane season now concluded, Oxbridge is pleased to reaffirm that its current tokenized reinsurance offerings remain well positioned for the 2025/26 treaty year:

EtaCat Re – Currently projected to outperform its 20% targeted return, tracking approximately 25%

ZetaCat Re – On track to achieve its 42% targeted return

These results reinforce confidence in the strength and resilience of the reinsurance sector - an asset class historically uncorrelated with global capital markets - and the Company’s on-chain reinsurance tokenized structure, driving global adoption of an asset class traditionally not available to most investors.

Abu Dhabi Event Schedule

• Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) — December 8–11, 2025

• Global Blockchain Show — December 10–11, 2025

• Solana Breakpoint 2025 — December 11–13, 2025

Event Details

Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW)



The region’s leading investment summit, convening CEOs, policymakers, and global allocators overseeing more than $62 trillion in assets under the theme “Engineering the Capital Network.” ADFW features extensive programming on AI-driven innovation, digital financial infrastructure, and institutional blockchain adoption.

Global Blockchain Show



A business-driven Web3 forum featuring 5,000+ attendees, 200+ speakers, and direct access to sovereign wealth funds, institutional funds, and enterprise decision-makers scaling blockchain-based opportunities.

Solana Breakpoint 2025



Solana’s flagship global conference for founders and institutions from 100+ countries, focused on revenue, returns, and real-world adoption, including rapidly expanding on-chain capital markets for tokenized RWAs.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

JMadhu@OxbridgeRe.com

