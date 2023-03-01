Finnish English

Tornator Oyj - Stock Exchange Release 1 March 2023 at 9 AM



Financial statements and Board of Directors’ report





Tornator Oyj Financial Statements 2022 published

Tornator published its Financial statements 2022 today. The report has been published in PDF format and can be found attached and on the company website www.tornator.fi. The official financial statements in xHTML format has only been published in Finnish and is available in the on the company website.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Henrik Nieminen, tel. +358 40 869 7613

CFO Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975

Tornator is a leading specialist in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2022, the group’s net sales were some €1 million, and the balance sheet value was about €3.2 billion. The group has around 190 employees. Tornator's own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,500 person/years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable well-being from forests.





