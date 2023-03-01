BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW
Date: 1 March 2023
Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)
Period of return:
3 September 2022 to 1 March 2023
Balance under scheme from previous return:
306,701
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
Nil
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
306,701
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
|09/09/05
|3,000,000
|04/09/09
|2,000,000
|14/03/12
|3,000,000
|01/09/15
|3,000,000
|18/09/18
|3,000,000
|Total
|14,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
302,837,726
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).
Period of return:
3 September 2022 to 1 March 2023
Balance under scheme from previous return:
7,058,052
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted:
2,607,079
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
4,450,973
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
|09/09/05
|1,000,000
|12/04/06
|1,500,000
|07/05/08
|3,000,000
|13/05/10
|4,000,000
|15/10/13
|6,000,000
|16/09/16
|6,000,000
|17/09/19
|6,000,000
|20/09/21
|7,500.000
|Total
|35,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:
302,837,726 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,482,686 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of EBT).
Name of contact:
Dan Caunt,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Telephone number of contact:
0330 333 5512