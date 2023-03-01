Command Alkon Introducing Customer Portal at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider bringing together technology and people, will introduce Customer Portal, a mobile application that provides visibility in the materials delivery cycle, at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023. Customer Portal allows materials buyers to streamline operations, self-serve through instant, reliable data sharing, and create, manage, and track orders 24 hours a day. Customer Portal is fully integrated with COMMANDbatch, TrackIt, Command Alkon Dispatch systems (COMMANDseries, Integra, and the new Dispatch solution), and can integrate with other third-party systems through open APIs.



“If materials are late, it creates a ripple effect that affects every single jobsite activity and significantly adds to project costs; the value of Customer Portal is that it answers the question ‘where’s my truck,’” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “Ticket data shared through Customer Portal informs buyers of when the driver picks up the materials and the exact quantities that are on the way to the job. Sharing order information with customers gives them the insight that they need to improve planning and utilization and can dramatically cut down on unnecessary phone calls – by as much as 30 percent.”

Sharing truck locations and ETAs provides visibility from dispatch to delivery and gives customers confidence and trust in knowing where orders are and when they will arrive.

“Field personnel can monitor inbound movement of supplies so that they don’t stack up at the gate and instead can flow easily in and out of the jobsite,” said Deepa Vangimalla, Senior Product Owner at Command Alkon. “If Load Assurance (formerly COMMANDassurance) is also in use and integrated with Customer Portal, there’s insight into the specification of the materials and whether the load is ready to pour.”

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials. Command Alkon customer-focused suite of solutions enable you to take control of distributed, complex production and operations, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

