Command Alkon Advances Batch Innovation with Cloud-Connected, Multi-Plant Batching Capabilities

HILLIARD, Ohio, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry, shares the continued evolution of its Batch solution, powered by Command Cloud, delivering enhanced remote batching, multi-plant control, and operational flexibility for concrete producers worldwide.

Building on its commitment to modernizing plant operations, Command Alkon’s Batch solution extends the capabilities of COMMANDbatch and Marcotte Batch systems by enabling secure, browser-based access and centralized control across multiple plants. This evolution empowers producers to maintain consistent production standards, optimize labor resources, and ensure continuous operations regardless of location or time of day.

“Batch is enabling producers to operate with a level of flexibility and control that simply wasn’t possible before,” said Todd Koch, SVP of Global Plant Automation at Command Alkon. “From centralized batching models to remote plant coverage, this solution helps our customers maintain production through shift changes, support satellite operations, and scale efficiently while laying the groundwork for what’s next in connected plant technology.”

Batch delivers enhanced visibility into key production metrics, giving teams access to real-time insights on batching efficiency, material usage, and plant performance across locations. With a comprehensive set of production KPIs, operators and managers can monitor trends, identify variability, and make more informed decisions that improve consistency, reduce rework, and optimize overall plant performance.

This data-driven foundation empowers producers to manage batching operations across a network of plants with greater control and flexibility. By connecting teams and systems through a secure, browser-based environment, Batch helps ensure continuous production—supporting operations through shift changes, peak demand periods, and remote or seasonal plant activity. Authorized personnel, including plant managers, yard leads, and loader operators, can securely access batching operations from virtually anywhere, improving responsiveness and maintaining consistent production flow.

Early adoption is demonstrating meaningful operational and financial impact. Producers using Batch are seeing measurable improvements in production consistency, resource utilization, and overall efficiency. For example, a mid-sized producer operating multiple plants can achieve a strong return on investment by improving coverage across sites, enabling more flexible use of skilled personnel, and minimizing disruptions that impact production flow. Larger producers implementing centralized batching approaches are able to streamline coordination across plants, extend the reach of experienced operators, and drive more consistent, scalable performance.

“Batch is a critical component of our broader Command Cloud strategy, connecting plant operations with the rest of the business in a seamless, scalable way,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “By bringing together production, data, and operational insights on a unified platform, we’re helping our customers move toward more agile, efficient, and fully connected operations.”

Batch is currently being adopted by producers across multiple global regions, supporting a growing network of plants and use cases ranging from single-site flexibility to fully centralized, multi-plant operations.

For more information about Command Alkon’s Batch solution, click here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, and aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com