Command Alkon Receives Multiple Honors as 2026 Innovative Product Awards Winners

HILLIARD, Ohio, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is among the winners of the 2026 World of Concrete® Innovative Product Awards (IPA), earning recognitions for both Batch in Command Cloud in the Management Software category and Batch AI in the Ready-Mixed Concrete Equipment category. The IPA Awards is one of the industry’s most prestigious programs recognizing technologies shaping the future of the concrete and masonry industries.

These honors underscore Command Alkon’s continued innovation in delivering advanced technologies that improve production performance, increase efficiency, and drive measurable results for concrete producers worldwide.

Command Alkon’s Batch in Command Cloud provides real-time visibility and control into plant operations, enabling producers to optimize material usage, improve batching accuracy, and standardize performance across locations. With cloud-based access to live operator workflows and historical data, teams can quickly identify inefficiencies and reduce waste.

“There are feature updates, and then there are category-changing advancements,” said Todd Koch, Senior Vice President of Plant Automation at Command Alkon. “With Batch in Command Cloud, we’ve introduced an industry-first integrated camera capability that brings real-time visual confirmation directly into the batching workflow. This innovation enables operators to monitor multiple plants from a single interface, reducing cognitive load while increasing confidence and control. For an industry built on precision, this is a smarter, more flexible way to connect what the system reports with what’s actually happening in real time.”

With configurable dashboards, KPI tracking, and the introduction of cloud-based Operator Mode, Batch extends beyond analytics to enable remote plant operations. Operators can manage batching from anywhere through a modern, browser-based experience – improving flexibility, increasing coverage across multiple plants, and eliminating dependence on remote desktop tools.

Together, these capabilities deliver immediate and measurable ROI by combining proven plant control systems like COMMANDbatch and Marcotte Batch with cloud-based workflows that turn operational data into actionable insights.

Command Alkon’s Batch AI represents a breakthrough in intelligent automation – leveraging artificial intelligence to dynamically optimize batching processes in real time. By continuously analyzing plant conditions such as material moisture, temperature, equipment behavior, and load size, the system automatically adjusts operations to ensure precise, consistent results.

Real-world implementations demonstrate the tangible value of Batch AI:

A leading producer reduced batching variability and eliminated costly overdesign of mix recipes – improving profitability while maintaining quality.

Another multi-plant operation achieved 97% in-tolerance batching (up from 86%), reduced cement overuse from 9% to 2%, and realized $100,000 in material savings within six months.

By improving accuracy and reducing material waste, Batch AI not only lowers operational costs but also supports sustainability initiatives by reducing CO₂ emissions associated with cement production.

“These awards highlight the impact of our innovation strategy – bringing together data, automation, and AI to solve some of the industry’s toughest challenges,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “With Batch and Batch AI, we are enabling our customers to achieve new levels of precision, performance, and profitability.”

To see all of the winners, click here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, and aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com