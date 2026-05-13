Command Community Named Recipient of Asphalt Contractor’s 2026 Top 30 Editor’s Choice Award

HILLIARD, Ohio, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, announces that Asphalt Contractor, the only publication serving asphalt contractors and producers, has named Command Community a recipient of this year’s Top 30 Editor’s Choice award, which spotlights the Top 30 innovations and technologies available to help asphalt contractors and producers work more profitably.

Command Community is Command Alkon’s centralized customer service and engagement hub designed to provide asphalt producers, contractors, and construction materials professionals with 24/7 access to support resources, case management, knowledge articles, and order tracking tools. The platform enables users to efficiently submit, track, and manage support cases from any device while staying informed with real-time updates and access to expert insights and best practices.

The platform offers smart search functionality for self-service troubleshooting, broadcast groups for product announcements and updates, seamless order tracking capabilities, and opportunities for customers to connect with peers and industry leaders through a single, easy-to-use experience.

As part of Command Alkon’s ongoing commitment to delivering a more connected and customer-centric support experience, Command Community is now officially available in Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, French, and French Canadian. The expanded language capabilities allow customers around the world to more easily navigate the platform, submit and manage support cases, and access critical support resources in their preferred language.

“This year was an exceptional year for new and exciting products for our industry,” said Brandon Noel, Editor-in-Chief, Asphalt Contractor and Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction. “For 2026, the recipients of the Top 30 in asphalt and roadbuilding represent true achievements through advancement in efficiency, technology, and engineering. The result is a list not just of products, but of tools that help shape our industry while aiding the men and women who do the work every single day.”

“Command Community was built to simplify and elevate the customer support experience,” said Marina Bolshinskaya, Senior Director, Digital Transformation at Command Alkon. “Receiving this recognition from Asphalt Contractor reinforces our commitment to delivering connected, customer-centric technology solutions that empower our customers with intuitive self-service capabilities, help them resolve issues faster, work smarter, and stay informed.”

To learn more about Community, click here.

View the full list of winners here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, and aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

ABOUT ASPHALT CONTRACTOR

Asphalt Contractor provides cutting-edge information on the entire life cycle of asphalt pavements — from production to paving to preservation. It publishes in print 10 times a year, reaching asphalt contractors, HMA/WMA producers, and public works specifiers with road jurisdiction in paving, preservation and plants. Go to www.ForConstructionPros.com/Asphalt to learn more.

ABOUT IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at www.iron.markets.com.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com